French Foreign Minister Urges Implementation of UN Resolution 1701 in Lebanon

The message conveyed by all foreign envoys arriving successively in Lebanon is the same: the necessity to capitalize on any anticipated ceasefire in Gaza and implement Resolution 1701.

Following British Foreign Secretary David Cameron, French Foreign Minister Stéphane Séjourné was in Lebanon to convey the same message.

Séjourné first headed to the Baabda Palace and later remarked before moving to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Grand Serail. According to what LBCI has learned, the French minister, who reiterated the demand for the implementation of UN Resolution 1701 from the Lebanese side, focusing on completing the deployment of the Lebanese army south of the Litani River in exchange for the apparent withdrawal of Hezbollah's armed presence, also emphasized the importance of calming the situation on the southern front.

The French side, which also met with the army commander, stressed the importance of the Lebanese army's role in any solution in Lebanon. On the other hand, Séjourné informed Lebanese officials of his demand for the Israeli side to cease Israeli air violations in preparation for the implementation of Resolution 1701.

As for the issue of increasing the Lebanese army's numbers, similar to what Cameron discussed with Lebanese officials, Séjourné did not address it. However, he emphasized that the international community is ready to provide the necessary support and funding.