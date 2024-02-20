Beirut's golden achievement: Ranking first place in economic resilience on World Tourism Day

News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-20 | 07:53
High views
Beirut's golden achievement: Ranking first place in economic resilience on World Tourism Day
2min
Beirut's golden achievement: Ranking first place in economic resilience on World Tourism Day

Report by Dana Nasr, English adaptation by Shaza Wannous.

How many times has it been destroyed yet not defeated?

It opened its doors to tourists after every catastrophe.

It is Beirut, celebrating World Tourism Day, capable of resilience.

This resilience stems from various reasons. Lebanon's production base ranges from banks, finance, tourism, real estate, expatriate funds, etc.

This base has led Lebanon to rank first in the Middle East and North Africa for the year 2024 on the Global Economic Diversification Index, according to the Arab Governments Summit, in cooperation with the Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government.

This resilience has distinguished Lebanon and the Middle East region, ranking first globally in terms of recovery and pandemic resistance, according to the United Nations.

It is a certificate that calls for popular and official efforts to enhance tourism as a vital source of economic development.

Therefore, hope remains that we will be resilient today, just as we have been before.

