Ex-President Aoun cautions against Hezbollah using war as leverage in presidential elections
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-20 | 11:16
Ex-President Aoun cautions against Hezbollah using war as leverage in presidential elections
Report by Nada Andraos
In a significant interview with local television station OTV, former Lebanese President Michel Aoun shared his insights on the evolving situation in Gaza and southern Lebanon, mainly focusing on Hezbollah's involvement in the conflict.
Aoun's statements come at a time when Lebanon is navigating through a complex political and security landscape.
"Translating the developments in Gaza and the south into a presidential deal is not permissible sovereignly; the sacrifices of the martyrs would go in vain, which would be a major loss for Lebanon," Aoun stated during the interview.
"Saying that participating in the war is a preemptive move against an Israeli attack on Lebanon is just an opinion, and entering the confrontation may not ward off the danger but increase it," he added.
"We are not bound with Gaza by a defense treaty, and whoever can link the fronts is the Arab League. Yet, part of the Lebanese people made their choice, and the government is incapable of taking a position. Victory should be for the nation, not just a part of it," Aoun stressed.
The former president's stance on the Gaza conflict and Hezbollah's supportive role in the south, tying the outcomes to the presidential file, did not emerge in a vacuum.
On the 18th anniversary of the Mar Mikhael agreement with Hezbollah, Aoun chose to express his position, noting that the anniversary passed with noticeable silence from both the Free Patriotic Movement and Hezbollah leadership.
In essence, informed sources close to Aoun confirmed that his positions result from cumulative reservations about Hezbollah's performance, not only regarding the war and decision-making control but also regarding its role in various domestic issues.
These include its influence over the resigned government's actions, extending the army commander's term, appointing the chief of staff, and notably, its silence on undermining the presidency's powers.
Aoun views the extension of the presidential vacuum as intentional, linking any internal political discussion to the outcomes of the war and awaiting an external factor related to the regional conflict.
Based on both internal and external information, Hezbollah is anticipated to leverage this for a presidential deal in its favor, an approach Aoun and his supporters cannot accept or comprehend.
"The extension of the presidential vacuum is deliberate, through linking any internal political matter to the outcomes of the war, waiting for an external element related to the regional conflict," he said, cautioning against any external-sponsored bargaining under the guise of "Give us stability in the south and take the presidency."
Aoun firmly declared that if victory in the war is achieved, it should be seen as a victory for all of Lebanon, not as a triumph in securing a deal on the internal level for one party over another.
"Victory in the war, if achieved, is a victory for all of Lebanon and cannot be a victory in securing a deal on the internal level for one faction over another," Aoun underscored.
The Lebanese Forces considered Aoun's stance as aligning with the principled position required while questioning whether this stance stems from Hezbollah's potential abandonment of its presidential ally.
The Lebanese Kataeb Party echoed the sentiment, noting Aoun's remarks as evidence of no Lebanese consensus around Hezbollah and its propositions. They urged him to manifest his stance, especially following reports of Hezbollah's tunnels and bases in Mount Lebanon.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Michel Aoun
Gaza
Hezbollah
Conflict
Israel
Learn More