Rafah's Refugees: Stories of Struggle and Resilience

2024-02-21 | 08:39
Rafah&#39;s Refugees: Stories of Struggle and Resilience
2min
Rafah's Refugees: Stories of Struggle and Resilience

Report by Rita Khoury, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine 
 
Welcome to Rafah City, one of the most densely populated areas in the world. Here, approximately 1.4 million people, according to the United Nations, have gathered from various parts of the Gaza Strip due to war, settling in this border city with Egypt, covering an area of about 63 square kilometers.

It's no wonder, given the overcrowding, to witness scenes like a displaced family sharing a farm in Rafah with chickens. The farm, supposed to shelter the birds, has become a refuge for displaced Palestinian families. With limited options left, this has become their bitter reality.

Two girls and a doll, alongside a chicken – this place has become their safe haven. Here, they, like other children in the family, feel peace amidst the limited shelter options in Rafah: either the farm or tents pitched on the streets, amidst dire living conditions, especially in the harsh winter.

Confused, the displaced stand in the streets of Rafah, asking: Do we stay here and await Israel's potential invasion threats to the city, or do we flee elsewhere? And the most pressing question: Where do we go?
 

Rafah

Reugees

Israel

Palestine

Resilience Amidst Adversity: Life in Nabatieh After the Attack
Agricultural sector in danger: Repercussions of Israeli attacks on Southern Lebanon's agriculture
Download now the LBCI mobile app
