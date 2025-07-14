News
Kuwaiti interior minister from Baabda Palace: Kuwait stands by Lebanon in all circumstances
Lebanon News
14-07-2025 | 03:54
Kuwaiti interior minister from Baabda Palace: Kuwait stands by Lebanon in all circumstances
Kuwait's First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Sheikh Fahad Yusuf saud Al-Sabah, affirmed his country’s ongoing support for Lebanon during a visit to Baabda Palace on Monday.
"I came to reaffirm Kuwait’s support for Lebanon and its people under all circumstances," he said.
He added that discussions with President Joseph Aoun touched on security cooperation and ways to strengthen ties between the two countries at various levels.
“The relationship between Lebanon and Kuwait is among the closest,” he noted, highlighting the “deep historical and fraternal bonds” between the two nations.
“Kuwait has not forgotten Lebanon’s supportive stances over the years,” he affirmed.
Lebanon News
Kuwait
Baabda Palace
Lebanon
Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Al-Sabah
Joseph Aoun
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to boost financial oversight
Jeita Grotto to welcome visitors starting July 15
