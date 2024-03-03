Report by Lea Fayad, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



A box of Lebanese avocados has made its way into the Belgian markets.



European demand for these Lebanese fruits has noticeably increased in the past four years as this agriculture has become subject to international certifications and standards.



This is a result of training conducted by foreign associations for farmers in many regions.



Now, you can find them in the Netherlands, the UK, France, Germany, Eastern Europe, and beyond.



Imagine that shipments to Europe have increased from 40 tons in 2020 to 1000 tons in 2023, making this market promising.



While it is true that the European market's import of Lebanese avocados is rapidly growing, currently, the primary importers are Arab countries, importing 8000 tons, led by Egypt and Jordan, followed by Iraq and the Gulf countries.



Lebanon now exports about 9000 tons of avocados, valued at around 15 million dollars, up from approximately 10 million in 2020.



Consequently, it needs new markets, especially as it has the capacity to increase production. All of this contributes to bringing hard currency into the country.



As a reminder, focusing on avocado cultivation and exports was among the recommendations of the economic plan prepared by McKinsey & Company for the Lebanese government.



It considered avocados to be a differentiating advantage for Lebanon, possessing an edge over others, as this agriculture does not require significant investments, and Lebanon's climate is conducive to it.



Will Lebanon give greater importance to this agriculture, often referred to as the "green gold"?