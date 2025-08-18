House destroyed after cross-border incursion in southern Lebanon

18-08-2025 | 02:36
House destroyed after cross-border incursion in southern Lebanon
House destroyed after cross-border incursion in southern Lebanon

A house was blown up on Monday in the al-Ksayir neighborhood of Meiss al-Jabal after an incursion across the border into Lebanese territory east of the town, the state-run National News Agency reported.

