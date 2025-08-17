News
'A gift to Hamas': Netanyahu slams protests, refuses Gaza and hostage deal
News Bulletin Reports
17-08-2025 | 13:05
'A gift to Hamas': Netanyahu slams protests, refuses Gaza and hostage deal
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected any deal that does not include the release of all hostages at once and an end to the war on his terms, which would keep Israeli forces in control of several areas in Gaza.
His comments came as large demonstrations swept across Israel on Sunday, coinciding with the exact hour Hamas launched its October 7 attack nearly a year ago at 6:30 a.m.
The latest U.S.-backed proposal for a prisoner exchange, prepared by Washington with revisions to an earlier draft by envoy Steve Witkoff, calls for the establishment of an international civil administration in Gaza during the ceasefire, ahead of a second round of negotiations. Such a measure would require Hamas to relinquish its role in Gaza's civilian governance, a condition Israeli officials fear the group may accept.
The day of protests, described as the most extensive and angry since the war began, fell short of organizers' goal of a million-person turnout. The Histadrut labor federation, Israel's largest trade union, stopped short of declaring a full strike.
Still, the demonstrations drew university students, private companies, economic institutions, and local councils, with groups gathering outside the homes of coalition ministers and lawmakers. Allies of the government condemned the move as a "gift to Hamas," while President Isaac Herzog voiced support for the protesters.
The unrest comes as the Israeli army launches the first phase of its plan to occupy Gaza and displace residents. Troops have begun bringing tents into southern Gaza under the pretext of relocating civilians from combat zones for their safety.
The gradual process involves at least four military divisions.
Meanwhile, the Chief of Staff convened in southern command to review final plans for a ground push into Gaza City.
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Hamas
Israel
Netanyahu
Protests
Gaza
Hostage
Deal
