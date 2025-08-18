News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
33
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
32
o
South
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Yawmiyeh
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
33
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
32
o
South
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US envoy Tom Barrack sees opportunity for progress in Lebanon, says Shiite community is integral to country
Lebanon News
18-08-2025 | 03:14
High views
Share
Share
3
min
US envoy Tom Barrack sees opportunity for progress in Lebanon, says Shiite community is integral to country
U.S. envoy Tom Barrack expressed cautious optimism that the coming weeks could bring progress toward improving living conditions for the Lebanese people and “their neighbors.” He emphasized that efforts to limit weapons to state authority are intended to strengthen Lebanon’s future and benefit the Shiite community, an integral part of the country, as well as the nation as a whole.
Barrack made the remarks following a Monday meeting at the Baabda Presidential Palace with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, Morgan Ortagus, and the accompanying delegation.
Reflecting on the current phase of talks, Barrack said the discussions focus on implementing an existing agreement rather than creating a new deal, describing it as “an opportunity for peace and prosperity.”
On Hezbollah’s role, Barrack stressed that the purpose of disarmament “is actually for the Shias… It’s not anti-Shia. The idea is that the Shia population is Lebanese. This is a Lebanese decision that requires Israel’s cooperation.”
He added that prosperity cannot be achieved by taking “something and not giving anything.”
Barrack emphasized that no threats are being issued against Hezbollah, noting that “everybody is being cooperative” and that disarmament “is a Lebanese process.”
He said the U.S. role is primarily to “create a stable communication network that will benefit Hezbollah, the Shias, Lebanon, and Israel,” and described the next steps as a gradual process involving all parties, including Israel and Iran.
He clarified that Washington has not presented Israel with a new proposal, stating, “There has been no American proposal to Israel. They have not negated anything. What we’ve been doing is discussing, first of all, with the Lebanese government what their position is… We’re in the process of now discussing with Israel what their position is.”
He stressed that the goal is to implement an existing agreement, not to create a new one that could be violated.
Barrack concluded with a message of hope for Lebanon’s future: “We need a time out. We need a new life. We need a new perspective. And Lebanon should be the bright, shining pearl of this region again.”
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Hezbollah
Israel
Tom Barrack
Joseph Aoun
Morgan Ortagus
Next
Lebanese president seeks 'increased support' to reinforce army in meeting with US envoys
House destroyed after cross-border incursion in southern Lebanon
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-19
US envoy Tom Barrack temporarily takes lead on Lebanon, presses for progress on Hezbollah weapons issue
Lebanon News
2025-06-19
US envoy Tom Barrack temporarily takes lead on Lebanon, presses for progress on Hezbollah weapons issue
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-22
US envoy Tom Barrack's Lebanon meetings: Real progress or uncertainty?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-22
US envoy Tom Barrack's Lebanon meetings: Real progress or uncertainty?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-07
Tom Barrack in Beirut: Lebanon submits seven pages roadmap to US envoy
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-07
Tom Barrack in Beirut: Lebanon submits seven pages roadmap to US envoy
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-22
Finance Minister Jaber discusses reform progress with US envoy Tom Barrack and French delegation
Lebanon News
2025-07-22
Finance Minister Jaber discusses reform progress with US envoy Tom Barrack and French delegation
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:57
Hezbollah, nationalist parties stress resistance, national unity, and army’s role, urge government to reverse decision
Lebanon News
09:57
Hezbollah, nationalist parties stress resistance, national unity, and army’s role, urge government to reverse decision
0
Lebanon News
09:57
Lebanon's PM from Rashid Karami Fair in Tripoli: Disarmament linked to stability and economic growth
Lebanon News
09:57
Lebanon's PM from Rashid Karami Fair in Tripoli: Disarmament linked to stability and economic growth
0
Lebanon News
08:48
Beirut Port victims’ families denounce smear campaign against William Noun, warn of attempts to obstruct investigation
Lebanon News
08:48
Beirut Port victims’ families denounce smear campaign against William Noun, warn of attempts to obstruct investigation
0
Lebanon News
08:08
Lebanese PM Salam meets Tom Barrack, urges US to push Israel to halt hostilities
Lebanon News
08:08
Lebanese PM Salam meets Tom Barrack, urges US to push Israel to halt hostilities
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-15
From Kirkuk to Tripoli: Historic oil pipeline poised for comeback
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-15
From Kirkuk to Tripoli: Historic oil pipeline poised for comeback
0
World News
2025-04-11
US insists talks with Iran will be 'direct'
World News
2025-04-11
US insists talks with Iran will be 'direct'
0
Lebanon News
06:03
US Envoy Barrack after meeting Berri: Priority is achieving prosperity and comprehensive peace for all
Lebanon News
06:03
US Envoy Barrack after meeting Berri: Priority is achieving prosperity and comprehensive peace for all
0
World News
2025-06-15
Trump vetoed Israeli plan to kill Iran's supreme leader, US officials tell Reuters
World News
2025-06-15
Trump vetoed Israeli plan to kill Iran's supreme leader, US officials tell Reuters
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
13:31
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
13:31
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
13:31
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
13:31
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Between rumors and reality: Lebanese Army on guard after reports of plot to kidnap soldiers
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Between rumors and reality: Lebanese Army on guard after reports of plot to kidnap soldiers
3
Lebanon News
12:56
Speaker Berri to Al Arabiya: No decision on Hezbollah without Israeli compliance
Lebanon News
12:56
Speaker Berri to Al Arabiya: No decision on Hezbollah without Israeli compliance
4
Lebanon News
03:14
US envoy Tom Barrack sees opportunity for progress in Lebanon, says Shiite community is integral to country
Lebanon News
03:14
US envoy Tom Barrack sees opportunity for progress in Lebanon, says Shiite community is integral to country
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
The weapons question: Will Hezbollah's allies stick or shift?
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
The weapons question: Will Hezbollah's allies stick or shift?
6
Lebanon News
04:08
No Israeli response yet to US proposal, Lebanon seeks clarity from all parties, LBCI sources say
Lebanon News
04:08
No Israeli response yet to US proposal, Lebanon seeks clarity from all parties, LBCI sources say
7
Lebanon News
02:36
House destroyed after cross-border incursion in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
02:36
House destroyed after cross-border incursion in southern Lebanon
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
'A gift to Hamas': Netanyahu slams protests, refuses Gaza and hostage deal
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
'A gift to Hamas': Netanyahu slams protests, refuses Gaza and hostage deal
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More