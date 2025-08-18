US envoy Tom Barrack sees opportunity for progress in Lebanon, says Shiite community is integral to country

U.S. envoy Tom Barrack expressed cautious optimism that the coming weeks could bring progress toward improving living conditions for the Lebanese people and “their neighbors.” He emphasized that efforts to limit weapons to state authority are intended to strengthen Lebanon’s future and benefit the Shiite community, an integral part of the country, as well as the nation as a whole.



Barrack made the remarks following a Monday meeting at the Baabda Presidential Palace with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, Morgan Ortagus, and the accompanying delegation.



Reflecting on the current phase of talks, Barrack said the discussions focus on implementing an existing agreement rather than creating a new deal, describing it as “an opportunity for peace and prosperity.”



On Hezbollah’s role, Barrack stressed that the purpose of disarmament “is actually for the Shias… It’s not anti-Shia. The idea is that the Shia population is Lebanese. This is a Lebanese decision that requires Israel’s cooperation.”



He added that prosperity cannot be achieved by taking “something and not giving anything.”



Barrack emphasized that no threats are being issued against Hezbollah, noting that “everybody is being cooperative” and that disarmament “is a Lebanese process.”



He said the U.S. role is primarily to “create a stable communication network that will benefit Hezbollah, the Shias, Lebanon, and Israel,” and described the next steps as a gradual process involving all parties, including Israel and Iran.



He clarified that Washington has not presented Israel with a new proposal, stating, “There has been no American proposal to Israel. They have not negated anything. What we’ve been doing is discussing, first of all, with the Lebanese government what their position is… We’re in the process of now discussing with Israel what their position is.”



He stressed that the goal is to implement an existing agreement, not to create a new one that could be violated.



Barrack concluded with a message of hope for Lebanon’s future: “We need a time out. We need a new life. We need a new perspective. And Lebanon should be the bright, shining pearl of this region again.”