Speaker Berri to Al Arabiya: No decision on Hezbollah without Israeli compliance
Lebanon News
17-08-2025 | 12:56
Speaker Berri to Al Arabiya: No decision on Hezbollah without Israeli compliance
Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri said that no decision regarding Hezbollah can be implemented as long as Israel refuses to meet its own obligations.
In an interview with Al Arabiya, he noted that Hezbollah has not fired a single shot since the ceasefire, while Israel continues its strikes.
Berri called for dialogue on the issue of restricting arms to the state but stressed that it should not be approached in the way currently proposed.
"I will hear from the U.S. envoy his vision on how to disarm Hezbollah, but I have nothing to propose to him," he stated.
Berri also dismissed fears of a civil war or any threat to domestic peace.
Lebanon News
Speaker
Parliament
Nabih Berri
Al Arabiya
Decision
Hezbollah
Israeli
Compliance
Learn More