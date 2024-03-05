News
Netanyahu and Gantz's diplomatic rift: A test for US-Israel relations
2024-03-05 | 10:47
Netanyahu and Gantz's diplomatic rift: A test for US-Israel relations
Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine
A caricature from Haaretz of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lying in bed, suffering from flu, as he watches Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz enter the White House comes at a time of increasing disagreements between Netanyahu and Gantz, with the latest being the Israeli minister's visit to the United States without prior notification to the Israeli Prime Minister.
Gantz's tour in Washington began with meetings with US Vice President Kamala Harris and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, followed by a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
What happened during Gantz's hour-long meeting with US officials?
According to Israeli media, US officials conveyed harsh messages and criticisms to Gantz regarding the Israeli government's stance on the humanitarian situation in Gaza.
Additionally, Sullivan urged Gantz to set a specific timeline to end the ongoing war in Gaza, which has lasted for five months, according to the Hebrew newspaper Maariv.
On the other hand, other Israeli media outlets reported that Gantz requested US officials to pressure Egypt and Qatar to make Hamas accept the Israeli position and to reach an agreement for a prisoner exchange and ceasefire in Gaza.
Gantz's tour will not be limited to Washington but will continue in London. According to Israeli media reports, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office directed a message to the Israeli embassy in Britain, requesting them not to cooperate with Gantz's scheduled visit. But what will Gantz do there?
Thus, Gantz's meeting with foreign officials, specifically in the United States, poses a test for the relationship between US President Joe Biden and Netanyahu, as the current US administration increasingly disagrees with him.
