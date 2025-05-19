Hezbollah declares sweep in Baalbek municipal elections as alliance with Amal holds firm

Lebanon News
19-05-2025 | 08:08
High views
Hezbollah declares sweep in Baalbek municipal elections as alliance with Amal holds firm
Hezbollah declares sweep in Baalbek municipal elections as alliance with Amal holds firm

Hezbollah secured a decisive victory in the third round of Lebanon's municipal and mukhtar elections, with its "Development and Loyalty" lists winning all seats in Baalbek and across the Bekaa region.

The results were announced by Hussein Al-Nemr, Hezbollah's official in the Bekaa region, who hailed the outcome as a reflection of strong grassroots support for the party's local governance strategy.

Commenting on the results, MP Hussein Al-Hajj Hassan reaffirmed the strength of the alliance between Hezbollah and the Amal Movement, noting the consistency of their joint electoral performance.

Al-Hajj Hassan dismissed the intentions of the rival list in Baalbek, stating that its goal was not development but rather political change. 

"The response came clearly through the ballot boxes," he said, underscoring the electorate's rejection of efforts to shift the city's political direction.

Lebanon News

Hezbollah

Baalbek

Municipal

Elections

Alliance

Amal

Makhzoumi: Beirutis preserved power-sharing, committed to partnership through the law
Israel strikes outskirts of Bodai in Baalbek
