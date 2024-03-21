Navigating the Path to a Carbon-Free Future: Insights from the Brussels Nuclear Energy Summit

A report by Nicole al-Hajal, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine

The road to a world free from emissions begins in Brussels, which hosts the first-ever Nuclear Energy Summit attended by leaders and representatives from 18 countries worldwide.



The significance of this event is not just in its global scale but in its historic nature, as it is the first-ever international summit on nuclear energy to be held with the participation of heads of state.

It also serves as a strong political signal, providing an opportunity for participating leaders to discuss the role that nuclear technology must - and will - play in achieving the goals that have been set.



What are these goals, mainly prompted by the phenomena of climate extremism in recent years?



- Halting carbon emissions, the primary cause of pollution

- Transitioning nuclear energy to clean energy

- Achieving net zero emissions

- Reducing fossil fuel consumption

- Combating climate change



Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, the esteemed chair of this summit, shared his insights with the State Atomic Energy Agency website. He emphasized how recent events, such as the war in Ukraine, have underscored the need for Europe to take the lead in meeting its energy needs and diversifying its energy sources.



From the stage of ideas and discussions established by the COP28 climate conference in Dubai in 2023 to the planning and execution stage at the Brussels conference in 2024, there is no doubt a significant challenge ahead for participating countries to turn projects on paper into reality.