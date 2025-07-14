News
Iran says no nuclear talks if US insists it abandon enrichment: State media
Middle East News
14-07-2025 | 13:41
Iran says no nuclear talks if US insists it abandon enrichment: State media
Iran will not take part in talks with the United States over its nuclear program if Washington insists Tehran abandon uranium enrichment, an adviser to the Islamic Republic's supreme leader said Monday.
"If the negotiations must be conditioned on stopping enrichment, such negotiations will not take place," adviser Ali Velayati was quoted as saying by the state news agency IRNA.
AFP
Middle East News
Iran
Nuclear Talks
US
Enrichment
