Israeli political maneuvering amidst US tensions: Netanyahu's diplomatic moves
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-26 | 11:32
Israeli political maneuvering amidst US tensions: Netanyahu's diplomatic moves
Report by Raneem Bou Khzam, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine
While Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu canceled a visit by an Israeli delegation to Washington in response to the latter's abstention in the UN Security Council, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant continued his tour in the US capital.
The focus of this tour, which he began by meeting with US Secretary of State and the National Security Advisor, is arms.
Gallant, who is meeting with his US counterpart on Tuesday, is visiting Washington to request additional US weapons and equipment at a time when Israel's policy of receiving US weapons is facing widespread criticism.
Israel's request for more precision-guided weapons and "F-35" and "F-15" aircraft comes at a time when the return of the US House of Representatives is awaited to determine whether it will pass aid to Tel Aviv worth $14 billion, part of an aid package approved by the Senate last month for Israel and Ukraine.
All this comes at a time when relations between Israel and the United States are witnessing a significant tension centered around Netanyahu and his handling of his country's largest ally.
This tension prompted Senate Majority Leader, Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer, to consider Netanyahu as one of four obstacles that must be removed to reach a two-state solution and thus ensure the security of Israel and the rights of the Palestinians.
In contrast, Netanyahu strengthens his ties with the Republicans who benefited from the United States' abstention in the Security Council to enhance their attack on their Democratic adversaries, as expressed by members of the Senate, including John Barrasso, who accused Biden of favoring extremists in his party who support Hamas.
Conflicting positions in the United States add to the mystery surrounding Netanyahu's political future and the fate of his government.
News Bulletin Reports
