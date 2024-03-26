News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
19
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
10
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Akram mn Meen
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
19
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
10
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Escalation risks: Perspectives from Israel and Lebanon amidst Gaza ceasefire discussions
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-26 | 11:24
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Escalation risks: Perspectives from Israel and Lebanon amidst Gaza ceasefire discussions
Report by Yazbek Wehbe, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine
It had barely been two hours since the UN Security Council issued a decision to cease fire in Gaza when Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant made a statement seemingly out of context: stopping the war in Gaza could bring a war closer on the northern front with Hezbollah.
This statement resonated in both political and media circles in Israel. According to Ma'ariv newspaper, the essence is that if Tel Aviv doesn't exert increasing military pressure on Hezbollah, it won't reach a political understanding that would push Hezbollah's threat away from the borders.
Lebanese government circles say they haven't received direct threats of any Israeli attack on Lebanon. However, ambassadors of major countries warn that if there's no agreement through diplomacy, the situation on the ground could escalate further.
Today, we await Israel's actions while calling on concerned countries to deter it from escalating its aggression and to return to implementing Resolution 1701, the same sources add.
Sources in the Lebanese Foreign Ministry, on the other hand, point out that initially, ambassadors conveyed an Israeli request for Hezbollah to withdraw its forces and equipment ten kilometers north of the southern border.
However, in recent weeks, they have been emphasizing the need to disarm heavy weapons in the area and prevent any armed presence, realizing that Hezbollah fighters are local residents who live in their homes, not in barracks. The sources acknowledge that a Western ambassador warned against the possibility of the Israeli army carrying out a military operation south of the Litani River.
Lebanese Foreign Ministry sources do not deny Lebanon's readiness to deploy more army units south of the Litani River. They say: this is a Lebanese proposal to Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati to deploy 5,000 additional Lebanese soldiers in addition to the four thousand already deployed there. However, we need to recruit and arm them, which requires tens of millions of dollars. Hence, we were waiting for the promised army support conference proposed by the French, but the US-French differences postponed the conference and consequently the approval of support.
News Bulletin Reports
Ceasefire
Israel
Palestine
Gaza
Next
Israeli political maneuvering amidst US tensions: Netanyahu's diplomatic moves
Lebanon's debt crisis: A race against time for Eurobond resolution
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
16:02
PM Mikati welcomes UN Gaza ceasefire resolution, calls for action against Israeli 'aggression' in south Lebanon
Lebanon News
16:02
PM Mikati welcomes UN Gaza ceasefire resolution, calls for action against Israeli 'aggression' in south Lebanon
0
World News
2024-03-19
Britain's deputy PM defends Israel but calls for 'immediate ceasefire' in Gaza
World News
2024-03-19
Britain's deputy PM defends Israel but calls for 'immediate ceasefire' in Gaza
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-18
Push for Gaza ceasefire: Israeli negotiating delegation in Qatar faces challenges
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-18
Push for Gaza ceasefire: Israeli negotiating delegation in Qatar faces challenges
0
World News
2024-03-11
Oscars red carpet: Celebrities unite for ceasefire in Israel-Gaza war
World News
2024-03-11
Oscars red carpet: Celebrities unite for ceasefire in Israel-Gaza war
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:33
Calls for ceasefire: Israeli government in turmoil amid stalled negotiations
News Bulletin Reports
13:33
Calls for ceasefire: Israeli government in turmoil amid stalled negotiations
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:25
Hamas and Iran: Haniyeh meets Iranian FM amid Gaza crisis
News Bulletin Reports
13:25
Hamas and Iran: Haniyeh meets Iranian FM amid Gaza crisis
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:24
Baltimore bridge collapse: Insight on the incident
News Bulletin Reports
13:24
Baltimore bridge collapse: Insight on the incident
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:32
Israeli political maneuvering amidst US tensions: Netanyahu's diplomatic moves
News Bulletin Reports
11:32
Israeli political maneuvering amidst US tensions: Netanyahu's diplomatic moves
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-20
Evolving Security Dynamics: Palestinian Groups Step Up to Protect Aid Convoys in Gaza
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-20
Evolving Security Dynamics: Palestinian Groups Step Up to Protect Aid Convoys in Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-07
UN expert: Israel is destroying Gaza's food system in 'starvation' tactic
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-07
UN expert: Israel is destroying Gaza's food system in 'starvation' tactic
0
Press Highlights
2024-03-25
Lebanese Presidential elections postponed until after Eid al-Fitr
Press Highlights
2024-03-25
Lebanese Presidential elections postponed until after Eid al-Fitr
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-14
Investment dilemma: Can Lebanon reverse the declining trend?
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-14
Investment dilemma: Can Lebanon reverse the declining trend?
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
01:15
From the inside: Hezbollah's take on southern Lebanon's renewed tensions
Press Highlights
01:15
From the inside: Hezbollah's take on southern Lebanon's renewed tensions
2
Lebanon News
09:23
Israeli airstrikes target Ras Baalbek
Lebanon News
09:23
Israeli airstrikes target Ras Baalbek
3
Lebanon News
06:19
Hezbollah strikes Meron Air Surveillance Base with precision missiles
Lebanon News
06:19
Hezbollah strikes Meron Air Surveillance Base with precision missiles
4
Lebanon Economy
03:20
Fuel prices rise across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
03:20
Fuel prices rise across Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
16:58
Strike claims two lives in Mays al-Jabal, NNA reports
Lebanon News
16:58
Strike claims two lives in Mays al-Jabal, NNA reports
6
Lebanon News
16:02
PM Mikati welcomes UN Gaza ceasefire resolution, calls for action against Israeli 'aggression' in south Lebanon
Lebanon News
16:02
PM Mikati welcomes UN Gaza ceasefire resolution, calls for action against Israeli 'aggression' in south Lebanon
7
Middle East News
02:23
Nine pro-Iranian fighters killed in airstrikes in eastern Syria
Middle East News
02:23
Nine pro-Iranian fighters killed in airstrikes in eastern Syria
8
Sports News
06:39
World Cup 2026 qualifier: Australia ends the game with a 5-0 victory over Lebanon
Sports News
06:39
World Cup 2026 qualifier: Australia ends the game with a 5-0 victory over Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More