News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
20
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Kaser Adem - Al Saradib
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
20
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Jerusalem's holy sites restricted: Palestinian Christians struggle to commemorate Good Friday
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-29 | 13:15
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Jerusalem's holy sites restricted: Palestinian Christians struggle to commemorate Good Friday
Report by Petra Abou Haydar, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
Close to Jerusalem, the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, which holds the tomb of Jesus Christ, is easily accessible.
Yet, a large portion of Palestinian Christians, specifically those in the West Bank, have not been able to access it to commemorate Good Friday in this sacred place.
The Israeli occupation has imposed strict measures for the past three weeks on the checkpoints surrounding the city of Jerusalem, particularly in the vicinity of the Old City.
Palestinians from outside Jerusalem are also prohibited from entering, as they are required to obtain special permits to pass through military checkpoints surrounding the holy city to access Christian and Muslim places of worship, especially the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Church of the Holy Sepulchre.
Only a few residents of Jerusalem and some individuals from the West Bank who had permission were present in the city on Good Friday.
They walked carrying the cross in the streets of the Old City, particularly the part known as the Via Dolorosa, the path on which Jesus Christ walked while carrying his cross before his crucifixion.
The restriction on accessing places of worship applied to both Christians and Muslims equally, as Muslims were also deprived of performing the third Friday prayer of Ramadan, except for those who had permits.
Since Thursday night, the Israeli army has intensified its measures at the crossings leading to Jerusalem, meanwhile, the crossings in the north and south of the city witnessed noticeable activity at the entry gates from the West Bank towards Jerusalem.
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Jerusalem
Holy
Site
Palestinian
Christian
Good Friday
West Bank
Israel
Next
Financial motives drive 40% of child marriages: Lebanon faces 'serious' crisis threatening Lebanese youth
UNHCR and WFP aid reduction: A threat to Syrian families in Lebanon
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-24
Israel blocks access to Jerusalem for West Bank Christians on Palm Sunday
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-24
Israel blocks access to Jerusalem for West Bank Christians on Palm Sunday
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-22
Loss of Palestinian workers at Israeli building sites leaves hole on both sides
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-22
Loss of Palestinian workers at Israeli building sites leaves hole on both sides
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-20
Israeli strike in West Bank kills three Palestinian fighters
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-20
Israeli strike in West Bank kills three Palestinian fighters
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-13
Israeli forces shoot three Palestinians in separate incidents in West Bank
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-13
Israeli forces shoot three Palestinians in separate incidents in West Bank
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:21
Wazzani station: International Red Cross Committee repairs damaged water station
News Bulletin Reports
13:21
Wazzani station: International Red Cross Committee repairs damaged water station
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:19
Iran's arms export boom: A post-sanctions surge
News Bulletin Reports
13:19
Iran's arms export boom: A post-sanctions surge
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:14
Gaza's buffer zone construction: New round of ceasefire negotiations
News Bulletin Reports
13:14
Gaza's buffer zone construction: New round of ceasefire negotiations
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
Syria-Israel tensions: Israeli attacks and armed group offensives in Aleppo
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
Syria-Israel tensions: Israeli attacks and armed group offensives in Aleppo
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-23
BDL's new circular: Limiting monthly withdrawals to $150 amid economic crisis
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-23
BDL's new circular: Limiting monthly withdrawals to $150 amid economic crisis
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
Syria-Israel tensions: Israeli attacks and armed group offensives in Aleppo
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
Syria-Israel tensions: Israeli attacks and armed group offensives in Aleppo
0
Middle East News
09:21
Israel targets Syria in major raid on Iran proxies since months
Middle East News
09:21
Israel targets Syria in major raid on Iran proxies since months
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:21
Wazzani station: International Red Cross Committee repairs damaged water station
News Bulletin Reports
13:21
Wazzani station: International Red Cross Committee repairs damaged water station
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:52
Israeli army says it killed deputy commander of Hezbollah rocket and missiles unit
Lebanon News
07:52
Israeli army says it killed deputy commander of Hezbollah rocket and missiles unit
2
Lebanon News
07:46
Hezbollah official killed in Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon: AFP
Lebanon News
07:46
Hezbollah official killed in Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon: AFP
3
Lebanon News
03:40
Citizen killed in Israeli drone attack in Bazouriye
Lebanon News
03:40
Citizen killed in Israeli drone attack in Bazouriye
4
Lebanon News
12:18
Israeli Defense Minister 'vows' to pursue Hezbollah 'across borders'
Lebanon News
12:18
Israeli Defense Minister 'vows' to pursue Hezbollah 'across borders'
5
Middle East News
01:05
Israeli strikes on Syria kill dozens
Middle East News
01:05
Israeli strikes on Syria kill dozens
6
Lebanon News
03:04
Israeli drone strikes car in Bazouriye, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:04
Israeli drone strikes car in Bazouriye, south Lebanon
7
Lebanon News
05:56
Hezbollah mourns three martyrs from south Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:56
Hezbollah mourns three martyrs from south Lebanon
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Financial motives drive 40% of child marriages: Lebanon faces 'serious' crisis threatening Lebanese youth
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Financial motives drive 40% of child marriages: Lebanon faces 'serious' crisis threatening Lebanese youth
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More