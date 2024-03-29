Jerusalem's holy sites restricted: Palestinian Christians struggle to commemorate Good Friday

News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-29 | 13:15
High views
Jerusalem&#39;s holy sites restricted: Palestinian Christians struggle to commemorate Good Friday
2min
Jerusalem's holy sites restricted: Palestinian Christians struggle to commemorate Good Friday

Report by Petra Abou Haydar, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

Close to Jerusalem, the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, which holds the tomb of Jesus Christ, is easily accessible.

Yet, a large portion of Palestinian Christians, specifically those in the West Bank, have not been able to access it to commemorate Good Friday in this sacred place.

The Israeli occupation has imposed strict measures for the past three weeks on the checkpoints surrounding the city of Jerusalem, particularly in the vicinity of the Old City.

Palestinians from outside Jerusalem are also prohibited from entering, as they are required to obtain special permits to pass through military checkpoints surrounding the holy city to access Christian and Muslim places of worship, especially the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Church of the Holy Sepulchre.

Only a few residents of Jerusalem and some individuals from the West Bank who had permission were present in the city on Good Friday.

They walked carrying the cross in the streets of the Old City, particularly the part known as the Via Dolorosa, the path on which Jesus Christ walked while carrying his cross before his crucifixion.

The restriction on accessing places of worship applied to both Christians and Muslims equally, as Muslims were also deprived of performing the third Friday prayer of Ramadan, except for those who had permits.

Since Thursday night, the Israeli army has intensified its measures at the crossings leading to Jerusalem, meanwhile, the crossings in the north and south of the city witnessed noticeable activity at the entry gates from the West Bank towards Jerusalem.
 

