News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
28
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Arous Beirut
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
28
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Trump says journalist Austin Tice has not been seen in many years
World News
16-05-2025 | 09:25
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Trump says journalist Austin Tice has not been seen in many years
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that American journalist Austin Tice, captured in Syria more than 12 years ago, has not been seen in years.
Trump was asked if he brought up Tice when he met with Syria's new President Ahmed al-Sharaa during a visit to Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.
"I always talk about Austin Tice. Now you know Austin Tice hasn't been seen in many, many years," Trump replied. "He's got a great mother who's just working so hard to find her boy. So I understand it, but Austin has not been seen in many, many years."
Tice, a former U.S. Marine and a freelance journalist, was 31 when he was abducted in August 2012 while reporting in Damascus on the uprising against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, who was ousted by Syrian rebels who seized the capital Damascus in December. Syria had denied he was being held.
U.S. officials pressed for Tice's release after the government fell. Former President Joe Biden said at the time he believed Tice was alive.
Reuters
World News
United States
Donald Trump
Austin Tice
Syria
Next
Opposition leader vows 'empty' polling stations for Venezuelan legislative vote: AFP interview
Ukraine Defense Minister to lead team at Russia talks, aiming for ceasefire: Zelensky
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-05-01
Former Assad security official met FBI in Beirut to discuss missing journalist Austin Tice: LBCI reports
Middle East News
2025-05-01
Former Assad security official met FBI in Beirut to discuss missing journalist Austin Tice: LBCI reports
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Syrian official denies to LBCI discovery of US journalist Austin Tice's remains
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Syrian official denies to LBCI discovery of US journalist Austin Tice's remains
0
Middle East News
2025-03-08
Iran says 'has not yet received' Trump letter on nuclear talks
Middle East News
2025-03-08
Iran says 'has not yet received' Trump letter on nuclear talks
0
World News
2025-02-26
EU has been a 'boon' for United States, it fires back at Trump
World News
2025-02-26
EU has been a 'boon' for United States, it fires back at Trump
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
11:07
American-Lebanese man sentenced to 25 years for knife attack on Salman Rushdie
World News
11:07
American-Lebanese man sentenced to 25 years for knife attack on Salman Rushdie
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:49
Hamas urges US to press Israel to lift Gaza blockade after hostage release
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:49
Hamas urges US to press Israel to lift Gaza blockade after hostage release
0
World News
10:03
Moscow 'satisfied' with Ukraine talks, 'ready to continue contacts,' Russian top negotiator says
World News
10:03
Moscow 'satisfied' with Ukraine talks, 'ready to continue contacts,' Russian top negotiator says
0
World News
08:38
Ukraine-Russia talks end: AFP
World News
08:38
Ukraine-Russia talks end: AFP
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
01:49
Taiwan president rallies the troops ahead of possible Chinese drills
World News
01:49
Taiwan president rallies the troops ahead of possible Chinese drills
0
World News
09:25
Trump says journalist Austin Tice has not been seen in many years
World News
09:25
Trump says journalist Austin Tice has not been seen in many years
0
World News
10:03
Moscow 'satisfied' with Ukraine talks, 'ready to continue contacts,' Russian top negotiator says
World News
10:03
Moscow 'satisfied' with Ukraine talks, 'ready to continue contacts,' Russian top negotiator says
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-07
Lebanese PM pledges political reform, banking overhaul
Lebanon News
2025-05-07
Lebanese PM pledges political reform, banking overhaul
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
13:05
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
13:05
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
13:05
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
13:05
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Trump ends Syria sanctions: What it could mean for Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Trump ends Syria sanctions: What it could mean for Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
02:36
Speaker Berri says Washington failed to stop Israel’s attacks amid Syria’s normalization efforts
Lebanon News
02:36
Speaker Berri says Washington failed to stop Israel’s attacks amid Syria’s normalization efforts
4
Lebanon News
06:51
UN peacekeepers report 'unacceptable' confrontation in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:51
UN peacekeepers report 'unacceptable' confrontation in South Lebanon
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
From six seats to full power: New law could reverse limit on expat voting in Lebanon's 2026 elections
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
From six seats to full power: New law could reverse limit on expat voting in Lebanon's 2026 elections
6
Lebanon News
03:12
Lebanese Civil Defense escalates preparedness before municipal elections
Lebanon News
03:12
Lebanese Civil Defense escalates preparedness before municipal elections
7
Middle East News
08:19
Syria plans to print currency in UAE and Germany, ending Russian role: Reuters
Middle East News
08:19
Syria plans to print currency in UAE and Germany, ending Russian role: Reuters
8
Lebanon News
05:11
86 arrested over post-election shootings in North, Akkar, and Mount Lebanon: Sources tell LBCI
Lebanon News
05:11
86 arrested over post-election shootings in North, Akkar, and Mount Lebanon: Sources tell LBCI
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More