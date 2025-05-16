Trump says journalist Austin Tice has not been seen in many years

World News
16-05-2025 | 09:25
High views
Trump says journalist Austin Tice has not been seen in many years
2min
Trump says journalist Austin Tice has not been seen in many years

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that American journalist Austin Tice, captured in Syria more than 12 years ago, has not been seen in years.

Trump was asked if he brought up Tice when he met with Syria's new President Ahmed al-Sharaa during a visit to Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.

"I always talk about Austin Tice. Now you know Austin Tice hasn't been seen in many, many years," Trump replied. "He's got a great mother who's just working so hard to find her boy. So I understand it, but Austin has not been seen in many, many years."

Tice, a former U.S. Marine and a freelance journalist, was 31 when he was abducted in August 2012 while reporting in Damascus on the uprising against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, who was ousted by Syrian rebels who seized the capital Damascus in December. Syria had denied he was being held.

U.S. officials pressed for Tice's release after the government fell. Former President Joe Biden said at the time he believed Tice was alive.

Reuters
 

World News

United States

Donald Trump

Austin Tice

Syria

