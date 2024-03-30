News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
22
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Kaser Adem - Al Saradib
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
22
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US-Israel weapons deal: Israel balances Gaza negotiations and military buildup
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-30 | 13:18
High views
Share
Share
2
min
US-Israel weapons deal: Israel balances Gaza negotiations and military buildup
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Delegations set to negotiate in Egypt and Qatar have received a green light to resolve the dispute between Israel and Hamas regarding the return of Gazans to the northern region.
The mini-security cabinet has entrusted Mossad Chief David Barnea with managing this file, aiming to reach an agreement.
Additionally, it was agreed to send a technical delegation to contribute to devising plans for implementing any agreement.
While Likud ministers have approved the decision, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Ministers of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir, and Finance Bezalel Smotrich opposed it, considering it a dangerous concession to Hamas.
Concurrently, amid talks on the prisoner exchange deal, discussions on the Rafah operation are expected between Washington and Tel Aviv next week. Washington has approved a significant arms shipment to Israel, which Israeli military officials claim is also sufficient in the event of a war with Lebanon.
The US administration also approved the sale of new warplanes and thousands of unguided bombs worth $2.5 billion to Israel, in addition to missiles for the Iron Dome anti-missile system.
The new arms shipment to Israel includes:
- 25 F-35 fighter jets along with aircraft engines.
- 1,800 MK84 unguided bombs weighing 900 kilograms each
- 500 MK82 unguided bombs weighing 225 kilograms each.
Moreover, Washington has granted Tel Aviv financial support totaling $17.6 billion and $3.4 billion for military aid.
Alongside the arms deal, the deployment of a peacekeeping force in Gaza remains a crucial issue in discussions between Washington and Tel Aviv.
News Bulletin Reports
World News
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
US
Israel
Weapons
Deal
Gaza
Negotiations
Military
Buildup
Next
Lebanon-Israel border: Details on Israeli attack on UNIFIL in the south
Wazzani station: International Red Cross Committee repairs damaged water station
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-03
Airdrops and arms deals: Unraveling the US approach in the Israel-Gaza conflict
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-03
Airdrops and arms deals: Unraveling the US approach in the Israel-Gaza conflict
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-24
Gaza Negotiations: Challenges and Prospects for Israeli-US Dialogue
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-24
Gaza Negotiations: Challenges and Prospects for Israeli-US Dialogue
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-26
Escalation risks: Perspectives from Israel and Lebanon amidst Gaza ceasefire discussions
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-26
Escalation risks: Perspectives from Israel and Lebanon amidst Gaza ceasefire discussions
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-26
UN rapporteur accuses Israel of committing multiple 'acts of genocide' in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-26
UN rapporteur accuses Israel of committing multiple 'acts of genocide' in Gaza
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:33
The rise of drones: Shaping conflict dynamics in the Middle East
News Bulletin Reports
13:33
The rise of drones: Shaping conflict dynamics in the Middle East
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:30
Charting a course for Gaza: The debate over a multinational peacekeeping force
News Bulletin Reports
13:30
Charting a course for Gaza: The debate over a multinational peacekeeping force
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Lebanon-Israel border: Details on Israeli attack on UNIFIL in the south
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Lebanon-Israel border: Details on Israeli attack on UNIFIL in the south
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-29
Wazzani station: International Red Cross Committee repairs damaged water station
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-29
Wazzani station: International Red Cross Committee repairs damaged water station
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-08-09
One dead, four injured in bombing of Russian town near Ukraine border
World News
2023-08-09
One dead, four injured in bombing of Russian town near Ukraine border
0
World News
2023-11-24
Foreign Ministers of South Korea, Japan and China to discuss trilateral summit
World News
2023-11-24
Foreign Ministers of South Korea, Japan and China to discuss trilateral summit
0
World News
2023-12-11
Ukrainian Minister: Not giving the green light to accession talks with EU would be 'destructive'
World News
2023-12-11
Ukrainian Minister: Not giving the green light to accession talks with EU would be 'destructive'
0
World News
2023-08-07
UK raises fines for employing or housing illegal immigrants
World News
2023-08-07
UK raises fines for employing or housing illegal immigrants
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:14
Israeli drone attack strikes UN patrol in Wadi Qatmoun
Lebanon News
05:14
Israeli drone attack strikes UN patrol in Wadi Qatmoun
2
Lebanon News
06:54
UNIFIL's statement after the injury of three observers in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:54
UNIFIL's statement after the injury of three observers in southern Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
05:38
Israeli military spokesman denies targeting UNIFIL vehicle
Lebanon News
05:38
Israeli military spokesman denies targeting UNIFIL vehicle
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Lebanon-Israel border: Details on Israeli attack on UNIFIL in the south
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Lebanon-Israel border: Details on Israeli attack on UNIFIL in the south
5
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:33
US welcomes appointment of new government by the Palestinian Authority
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:33
US welcomes appointment of new government by the Palestinian Authority
6
Lebanon News
10:05
Foreign Ministry condemns attack on UNIFIL patrol, urges swift action
Lebanon News
10:05
Foreign Ministry condemns attack on UNIFIL patrol, urges swift action
7
Lebanon News
04:39
Protecting Lebanon's identity: Patriarch al-Rahi advocates for neutrality amid foreign pressures
Lebanon News
04:39
Protecting Lebanon's identity: Patriarch al-Rahi advocates for neutrality amid foreign pressures
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:18
US-Israel weapons deal: Israel balances Gaza negotiations and military buildup
News Bulletin Reports
13:18
US-Israel weapons deal: Israel balances Gaza negotiations and military buildup
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More