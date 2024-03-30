US-Israel weapons deal: Israel balances Gaza negotiations and military buildup

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Delegations set to negotiate in Egypt and Qatar have received a green light to resolve the dispute between Israel and Hamas regarding the return of Gazans to the northern region.



The mini-security cabinet has entrusted Mossad Chief David Barnea with managing this file, aiming to reach an agreement.



Additionally, it was agreed to send a technical delegation to contribute to devising plans for implementing any agreement.



While Likud ministers have approved the decision, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Ministers of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir, and Finance Bezalel Smotrich opposed it, considering it a dangerous concession to Hamas.



Concurrently, amid talks on the prisoner exchange deal, discussions on the Rafah operation are expected between Washington and Tel Aviv next week. Washington has approved a significant arms shipment to Israel, which Israeli military officials claim is also sufficient in the event of a war with Lebanon.



The US administration also approved the sale of new warplanes and thousands of unguided bombs worth $2.5 billion to Israel, in addition to missiles for the Iron Dome anti-missile system.



The new arms shipment to Israel includes:



- 25 F-35 fighter jets along with aircraft engines.



- 1,800 MK84 unguided bombs weighing 900 kilograms each



- 500 MK82 unguided bombs weighing 225 kilograms each.



Moreover, Washington has granted Tel Aviv financial support totaling $17.6 billion and $3.4 billion for military aid.



Alongside the arms deal, the deployment of a peacekeeping force in Gaza remains a crucial issue in discussions between Washington and Tel Aviv.