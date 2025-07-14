Death toll from Syria Bedouin-Druze clashes rises to 89: Monitor

At least 89 people have been killed in ongoing clashes between Syrian Druze fighters and Sunni Bedouin tribes, a monitor said Monday, as security forces were deployed to quell the violence.



The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that "46 Druze fighters, four civilians from Sweida, 18 Bedouin fighters, 14 security personnel, and seven unidentified individuals in military uniform were among the dead."





AFP