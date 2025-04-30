President Aoun calls for strengthening ceasefire mechanism and pressuring Israel in meeting with US General Jeffers

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun has called for a more active role by the U.N. ceasefire monitoring committee in pressuring Israel to halt its violations, withdraw from occupied Lebanese territories, and release Lebanese detainees.



Aoun made the remarks during a meeting with Major General Jasper Jeffers, head of the ceasefire monitoring committee.



He stressed the importance of reactivating the committee’s work, particularly in addressing Israel’s ongoing attacks and its continued presence in the five occupied points along the southern border.



Aoun also affirmed that the Lebanese Army is fully carrying out its responsibilities in the south, especially in the area south of the Litani River, in line with U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701.