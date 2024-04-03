Jerusalem Day: Iran’s Axis without Syria?

2024-04-03 | 10:29
A report by Nada Andraos, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine

On April 14, 2023, a significant development occurred during the commemorations of Jerusalem Day. For the first time, Hassan Nasrallah, the Secretary-General of Hezbollah, introduced the concept of unifying the battlefields. Nasrallah was the sole speaker in Lebanon, while leaders from the resistance axis delivered their speeches in their own countries, marking the day.

The idea of unifying the battlefields has now clearly manifested through the synchronized speeches delivered across Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Palestine, Yemen, and Iran during parallel celebrations of Jerusalem Day.

The coordination of Jerusalem Day is overseen by a joint operations room, with Hezbollah playing a pivotal role, and all speeches were pre-recorded. The unified message underscores the ongoing efforts of these nations in their war endeavors, supporting Gaza from their unique positions and capabilities, albeit with varying levels of support from each country.

Lebanon, driven by Hezbollah's engagement in the south against Israel, remains the most critical and intense battlefield after Gaza, aligning its operations rhythm with that of the Gaza front. Meanwhile, operations of varying intensity sporadically occur between Yemen and Iraq, depending on their timing and importance.

Iran, the backbone of the Axis, has maintained a role defined by political limits shaped by domestic, regional, and international dynamics from the inception of these efforts to the present day.

A question, however, looms large: How did Syria participate in the Jerusalem Day celebrations as part of this "unity of battlefields" without even a recorded statement, especially considering its absence from opening a battlefield against Israel, unlike Hezbollah's active confrontation in the south?

Jerusalem

Palestine

Israel

Lebanon

Hezbollah

Nasrallah

Resistance

