Balochistan: A Region of Tensions and Opportunities

News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-04 | 11:49
Balochistan: A Region of Tensions and Opportunities
3min
Balochistan: A Region of Tensions and Opportunities

A report by Ahmd Abdallah, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine

In southwest Asia, specifically in the southeastern extremity of the Iranian plateau, lies the Balochistan region, which extends between Iran, Pakistan, and Afghanistan. 

Occasionally, tensions between Iran and Pakistan escalate through strikes on terrorist sites in the region, the latest of which led to a temporary severance of relations between Tehran and Islamabad. 

The inhabitants of this region are united by ethnicity but divided by the three countries, and conflicts within it are characterized by complexities related to national identity, economics, politics, and sectarian causes, as they have always sought to establish a Baloch nationalist state through the region's independence from the three countries, especially Pakistan.

The region is rich in natural resources such as natural gas, oil, coal, copper, sulfur, fluoride, and gold, yet it is Pakistan's least developed province. 

The Baloch seek broader autonomy to increase revenue from local natural resource earnings, in addition to housing two ports of significant economic importance. 

The first is Gwadar Port within Pakistani borders. It is considered one of the most important ports in the region and plays a crucial role in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project. 

On the other side of the border, the Sistan and Baluchestan Province, located in the Iranian part of the region, overlooks the Gulf of Oman, where the Iranian port of Chabahar is. India aims to develop this port to compete with Pakistan and China.

In addition to the strategic economic attractions, the region hosts several separatist movements, including Jundallah, Jaish al-Adl, Baloch Liberation Army, Afghan National Liberation Front, People's Popular Resistance Front, and Baloch Republican Party, further exacerbating tensions in the border areas, especially between Pakistan and Iran.

Experts affirm that tensions between Iran and Pakistan regarding Baloch militancy precede current regional conflicts, as the ideological nature of Jaish al-Adl and the complexities surrounding its activities make it challenging for regional actors to address this issue effectively.

Today, this tension has resurfaced and widened due to the war in the region. Do the Baloch perceive this as an opportunity to revive their efforts to establish their independent state?

News Bulletin Reports

Balochistan

Iran

Aghanistan

Pakistan

