News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
20
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Akram mn Meen
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
20
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Balochistan: A Region of Tensions and Opportunities
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-04 | 11:49
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Balochistan: A Region of Tensions and Opportunities
A report by Ahmd Abdallah, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine
In southwest Asia, specifically in the southeastern extremity of the Iranian plateau, lies the Balochistan region, which extends between Iran, Pakistan, and Afghanistan.
Occasionally, tensions between Iran and Pakistan escalate through strikes on terrorist sites in the region, the latest of which led to a temporary severance of relations between Tehran and Islamabad.
The inhabitants of this region are united by ethnicity but divided by the three countries, and conflicts within it are characterized by complexities related to national identity, economics, politics, and sectarian causes, as they have always sought to establish a Baloch nationalist state through the region's independence from the three countries, especially Pakistan.
The region is rich in natural resources such as natural gas, oil, coal, copper, sulfur, fluoride, and gold, yet it is Pakistan's least developed province.
The Baloch seek broader autonomy to increase revenue from local natural resource earnings, in addition to housing two ports of significant economic importance.
The first is Gwadar Port within Pakistani borders. It is considered one of the most important ports in the region and plays a crucial role in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project.
On the other side of the border, the Sistan and Baluchestan Province, located in the Iranian part of the region, overlooks the Gulf of Oman, where the Iranian port of Chabahar is. India aims to develop this port to compete with Pakistan and China.
In addition to the strategic economic attractions, the region hosts several separatist movements, including Jundallah, Jaish al-Adl, Baloch Liberation Army, Afghan National Liberation Front, People's Popular Resistance Front, and Baloch Republican Party, further exacerbating tensions in the border areas, especially between Pakistan and Iran.
Experts affirm that tensions between Iran and Pakistan regarding Baloch militancy precede current regional conflicts, as the ideological nature of Jaish al-Adl and the complexities surrounding its activities make it challenging for regional actors to address this issue effectively.
Today, this tension has resurfaced and widened due to the war in the region. Do the Baloch perceive this as an opportunity to revive their efforts to establish their independent state?
News Bulletin Reports
Balochistan
Iran
Aghanistan
Pakistan
Next
Humanitarian Crisis in Lebanon: Impact of Israel-Hezbollah Confrontations
Shaken Economy: Taiwan's Chip Industry in the Aftermath of a Major Earthquake
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-02-11
At least nine Pakistanis killed in Iran, semi-official news agency reports
Middle East News
2024-02-11
At least nine Pakistanis killed in Iran, semi-official news agency reports
0
World News
2024-01-29
Iran and Pakistan Affirm Commitment to Security Cooperation and Mutual Respect
World News
2024-01-29
Iran and Pakistan Affirm Commitment to Security Cooperation and Mutual Respect
0
Middle East News
2024-01-29
Pakistan and Iran agree to expand scope of security cooperation after missile strikes
Middle East News
2024-01-29
Pakistan and Iran agree to expand scope of security cooperation after missile strikes
0
World News
2024-01-29
Iranian Foreign Minister Visits Pakistan
World News
2024-01-29
Iranian Foreign Minister Visits Pakistan
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:50
Israeli Panic: GPS Disruption and Beirut Coordinates
News Bulletin Reports
11:50
Israeli Panic: GPS Disruption and Beirut Coordinates
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:45
The NATO Alliance: Facing Contemporary Challenges
News Bulletin Reports
11:45
The NATO Alliance: Facing Contemporary Challenges
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:43
Migration Crisis: Lebanon and Cyprus Facing Shared Challenges
News Bulletin Reports
11:43
Migration Crisis: Lebanon and Cyprus Facing Shared Challenges
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:41
Humanitarian Crisis in Lebanon: Impact of Israel-Hezbollah Confrontations
News Bulletin Reports
11:41
Humanitarian Crisis in Lebanon: Impact of Israel-Hezbollah Confrontations
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
11:56
Bou Habib advocates for UN resolution 1701 implementation, calls for UNRWA funding and Palestinian justice
Lebanon News
11:56
Bou Habib advocates for UN resolution 1701 implementation, calls for UNRWA funding and Palestinian justice
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:51
Senior Hamas leader says Egypt offered ceasefire proposal but does not include anything new
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:51
Senior Hamas leader says Egypt offered ceasefire proposal but does not include anything new
0
Lebanon News
07:37
Lebanon's PM addresses Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon; seeks solutions for refugee crisis - statement
Lebanon News
07:37
Lebanon's PM addresses Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon; seeks solutions for refugee crisis - statement
0
Middle East News
2023-07-12
Erdogan: Turkey will not ratify Sweden's NATO membership before October
Middle East News
2023-07-12
Erdogan: Turkey will not ratify Sweden's NATO membership before October
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:37
Lebanon's PM addresses Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon; seeks solutions for refugee crisis - statement
Lebanon News
07:37
Lebanon's PM addresses Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon; seeks solutions for refugee crisis - statement
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:41
Humanitarian Crisis in Lebanon: Impact of Israel-Hezbollah Confrontations
News Bulletin Reports
11:41
Humanitarian Crisis in Lebanon: Impact of Israel-Hezbollah Confrontations
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:50
Israeli Panic: GPS Disruption and Beirut Coordinates
News Bulletin Reports
11:50
Israeli Panic: GPS Disruption and Beirut Coordinates
4
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:36
World Central Kitchen calls for independent investigation into killing of aid workers by Israeli army
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:36
World Central Kitchen calls for independent investigation into killing of aid workers by Israeli army
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:43
Migration Crisis: Lebanon and Cyprus Facing Shared Challenges
News Bulletin Reports
11:43
Migration Crisis: Lebanon and Cyprus Facing Shared Challenges
6
Lebanon News
04:47
Lebanon urges donors to increase support for southern region
Lebanon News
04:47
Lebanon urges donors to increase support for southern region
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:57
Death toll of Israeli attacks reaches 33,037 in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:57
Death toll of Israeli attacks reaches 33,037 in Gaza
8
News Bulletin Reports
11:49
Balochistan: A Region of Tensions and Opportunities
News Bulletin Reports
11:49
Balochistan: A Region of Tensions and Opportunities
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More