Israeli response to Iranian attack: Strikes on Isfahan airbase
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-19 | 12:23
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli response to Iranian attack: Strikes on Isfahan airbase
Report by Wissam Nasrallah, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Israel wasted no time in responding to Iran's retaliatory actions, targeting an airbase used by Iranian forces in Isfahan, adjacent to a nuclear site, according to the Israeli newspaper Jerusalem Post.
However, conflicting information emerged regarding the nature of the attack.
Israeli sources spoke of long-range missile strikes from aircraft to evade Tehran's radar detection capabilities.
Meanwhile, the Iranian narrative, relayed by Iran's Space Agency spokesperson, Hossein Dalirian, claimed that Israel's response involved the launch of 500 drones and a missile, all of which were reportedly intercepted.
Described as "weak" by Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, Israel's response prompted international calls for de-escalation. Israel's retaliation to Iran's actions was thus limited in scope.
On the Iranian side, officials have signaled no intention for further escalation.
Does this signify the end of the recent cycle of tit-for-tat responses sparked by the targeting of the Iranian consulate in Syria?
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israeli
Response
Iranian
Attack
Strikes
Isfahan
Airbase
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
