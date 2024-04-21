Fneish to LBCI: Field situation is completely separate from presidential elections

Former Hezbollah minister and deputy, Mohammad Fneish, emphasized on Sunday that the participation of the resistance in supporting the people of Gaza is a humanitarian and ethical act. He considered the US administration a partner in all the injustices and massacres against the Palestinian people.



Fneish pointed out in an interview on LBCI’s "Naharkom Saïd" TV show that "the Israeli enemy still harbors hostile intentions towards Lebanon and continues to think expansively, not only within Lebanon.



“The war on Gaza came, and therefore Hezbollah's decision was that given all these circumstances, we cannot stand idly by," he added.



He said, "If this criminal war against the people of Gaza stops, automatically, our role as resistance in supporting the people of Gaza ends, and we return to preparing to confront any Israeli violation."



He added, "The resistance obliges Israel not to exceed its limits because if it does, it will be responded to in a way that deters and prevents it from overstepping."



On the other hand, Fneish clarified that "Hezbollah does not determine Lebanon's borders, but rather the Lebanese state," indicating that the party has never negotiated on behalf of its country separately from the Lebanese state.



He said, "Our role is to support the state in regaining its full sovereignty."

He considered that the US mediator has not succeeded and does not fulfill its role in restoring rights to their owners, saying, "The US mediator always seeks to ensure Israel's security and how to meet Israeli interests."



Regarding the presidential election, Fneish stressed that the field situation is completely separate from the issue of the presidential election.



He said, "We are in favor of dialogue without conditions and under the presidency of the Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri, and this has no relation to the field situation. We do not wait for regional settlements or the results of field confrontation."