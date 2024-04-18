Columbia University President Faces Congressional Scrutiny Over Campus Protests

A report by Dana Nasr, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine

After Israel's War on Gaza, a wave of pro-Palestinian protests swept through US universities, mainly driven by young people.

These movements were described as anti-Semitic.

Jewish-affiliated groups have filed lawsuits against the presidents of US universities.

Columbia University President, Nemat Shafik, was questioned in Congress.

This step followed a similar hearing for the presidents of other prominent US universities.

The pressures sparked controversy and led the presidents of Harvard and Pennsylvania universities to resign.

Will Columbia University President follow suit?

Shafik stated that "the call for the annihilation of a people, whether Israelis or Palestinians, Jews, Muslims, or others, has no place in the university community. However, discussion is needed and welcomed as long as it happens within defined parameters."

Based on this, she proposed several ideas, including dedicating a space for student protests.

This space would allow those interested in debates and discussions to participate.

This ensures students of different views have a safe space and freedom of expression.

Shafik's proposal may protect her from facing the same fate as the presidents of Harvard and Pennsylvania universities, who lost the battle against political and media pressures..