Columbia University President Faces Congressional Scrutiny Over Campus Protests

News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-18 | 12:03
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Columbia University President Faces Congressional Scrutiny Over Campus Protests
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Columbia University President Faces Congressional Scrutiny Over Campus Protests

A report by Dana Nasr, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine 
 
After Israel's War on Gaza, a wave of pro-Palestinian protests swept through US universities, mainly driven by young people.
 
These movements were described as anti-Semitic.
 
Jewish-affiliated groups have filed lawsuits against the presidents of US universities.
 
Columbia University President, Nemat Shafik, was questioned in Congress.
 
This step followed a similar hearing for the presidents of other prominent US universities.
 
The pressures sparked controversy and led the presidents of Harvard and Pennsylvania universities to resign.
 
Will Columbia University President follow suit?
 
Shafik stated that "the call for the annihilation of a people, whether Israelis or Palestinians, Jews, Muslims, or others, has no place in the university community. However, discussion is needed and welcomed as long as it happens within defined parameters."
 
Based on this, she proposed several ideas, including dedicating a space for student protests.
 
This space would allow those interested in debates and discussions to participate.
 
This ensures students of different views have a safe space and freedom of expression.
 
Shafik's proposal may protect her from facing the same fate as the presidents of Harvard and Pennsylvania universities, who lost the battle against political and media pressures..
 

News Bulletin Reports

Columbia University

Protest

Anti Semitism

Campus

LBCI Next
US-Israel Agreement: Rafah Invasion Planned, Limited Response to Iran
Flight delays and flooded streets: UAE grapples with 'historic' rainfall
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-01

Unprecedented unrest: Jordan protests at Israeli embassy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-31

Tensions Rise in Tel Aviv Amidst Protests Against Israeli Government

LBCI
World News
2024-03-29

Protesters interrupt Biden, Obama, Clinton fundraiser

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-29

Jordanians protest against peace treaty with Israel in new rallies

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:26

Economic crisis: IMF awaits Lebanon's reforms

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:25

The aftermath: Iran faces new sanctions following attack on Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:08

US-Israel Agreement: Rafah Invasion Planned, Limited Response to Iran

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-17

Flight delays and flooded streets: UAE grapples with 'historic' rainfall

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
10:24

Houthis execute 14 operations in two weeks extending to the Indian Ocean

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-16

Echoes from Alma al-Shaab: Robert Ghosn’s lifesaving moments for Christina Assi and Carmen Joukhadar amidst Israeli strikes

LBCI
World News
2023-12-22

Washington welcomes Japan's decision to send Patriot missiles to US

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:40

Egypt's ambassador: Agreement with Bassil on urgent issues, presidential election priority

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
00:18

Phosphorus shelling hit outskirts of Khiam, southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:30

BDL initiates measures to promote electronic payments and reduce cash use

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:48

Video: LBCI's 'Marhaba Dawle' producer hands over props following legal battle

LBCI
Middle East News
00:56

Israel considered 'swift' retaliatory strikes against Iran: Reports

LBCI
Middle East News
07:20

Lufthansa extends suspension of flights to Tehran and Beirut until April 30: AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:35

Élysée Palace: Macron to receive Lebanese Prime Minister and Army Commander on Friday

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:06

UNIFIL spokesperson affirms: Peacekeeping operations and civilian staff continue duties

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:08

US-Israel Agreement: Rafah Invasion Planned, Limited Response to Iran

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More