Years of support on the line: President Aoun’s visit to Iraq deepens ties, thanks Baghdad for vital help
News Bulletin Reports
01-06-2025 | 12:52
Years of support on the line: President Aoun’s visit to Iraq deepens ties, thanks Baghdad for vital help
Report by Yazbek Wehbe, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
President Joseph Aoun sought to make a special visit to Iraq soon after arriving at the presidential palace, aware of the strong support Iraq has provided Lebanon in recent years.
During his meeting with Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid, President Aoun expressed Lebanon's gratitude to Iraq for its support during difficult times, whether by hosting displaced people and later facilitating their return or through oil shipments necessary for electricity and energy.
President Aoun also highlighted the numerous challenges, especially in the fight against terrorism, which both sides continuously coordinate on.
The Iraqi president confirmed readiness to cooperate with Lebanon in all fields, wishing President Aoun success amid positive developments in the country.
Relations between the two countries date back to Lebanon's independence and have been largely stable. The first agreement between them was signed in 1951. Iraq has been Lebanon's largest importer over the past decade, reaching $125 million in 2021.
Without Iraq, Lebanon would not have enjoyed electricity in recent years. Since 2021, Iraq has provided fuel valued at more than $1.2 billion. The platform for payments to Iraq — through selling agricultural and industrial products and services in exchange for these funds — has not yet been completed.
During his meeting with President Aoun, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani pledged noninterference in Lebanon's internal affairs, condemned Israel's continued violation of international law, and called on the world to apply United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701 without selectivity.
President Aoun emphasized the importance of the conference called by France and Saudi Arabia in New York to discuss establishing an independent Palestinian state within a just and comprehensive peace.
He drew inspiration from Iraq's top Shiite cleric, Ali al-Sistani, in resolving regional crises.
Iraq aims to revive the oil pipeline from Kirkuk to Beddaoui, inactive for half a century, and to rehabilitate the existing refinery so refined Iraqi oil on the Mediterranean coast can be exported to Europe and beyond. Lebanon expressed its support for this.
