President Aoun emphasizes diplomatic solution and unity during visit to Economic and Social Council

President Joseph Aoun stressed the importance of a diplomatic solution, acknowledging that the Lebanese are weary of wars.



While diplomatic efforts may take time, he emphasized that Lebanon works daily with international partners, away from the media, to achieve the necessary results.



Aoun also called on the Economic and Social Council to uphold its right to be consulted and not take its role lightly. He assured them, "I am here today to stand by you... to protect your duties and rights... and to rely on your insights and ideas."



This statement came during Aoun's Friday visit to the Economic and Social Council.



He highlighted Lebanon’s intellectual wealth, which is carried by its people spread across the world.



He reaffirmed his earlier message in his inaugural speech about the shared responsibility of rebuilding Lebanon, noting that this is not an impossible task but one that requires focusing on the public good rather than personal interests.



Aoun also urged the country to move beyond partisan, sectarian, and confessional divisions, which have only harmed Lebanon.



He expressed hope in the council and in Lebanon’s creative talents who have helped the country persevere through crises, driven by their belief in Lebanon’s core mission, which will guide the nation toward recovery.





He also underscored the importance of security and the judiciary in Lebanon's economic recovery, adding that corruption is the root issue, and those who protect it are equally guilty. He called for unity in exposing corruption so Lebanon's economy could return to prosperity.