MP Paula Yacoubian to LBCI: Campaigns against Change MPs 'demonizing'

Lebanon News
28-04-2025 | 09:19
MP Paula Yacoubian to LBCI: Campaigns against Change MPs &#39;demonizing&#39;
MP Paula Yacoubian accused organized campaigns of 'demonization' against Change MPs ahead of Prime Minister Nawaf Salam's appointment, stating that she is aware of who funded them and who is behind them.

Speaking to LBCI, Yacoubian emphasized the need to surrender all weapons and prioritize Lebanon's national interest. She voiced support for a position of neutrality, stressing that it serves the Lebanese people and protects the country, which lies in the heart of a volatile region.

Yacoubian also commented on the current parliamentary electoral law, saying that the existing political parties are comfortable with it. 

While she does not consider it a good law, she acknowledged that it is the one currently available and stressed the importance of working toward establishing "megacenters" to facilitate voting.

