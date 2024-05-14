News
Lebanon's Naturalization Decree Forgery Scandal Unveiled: Extensive Investigations and Shocking Revelations
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-14 | 12:35
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Lebanon's Naturalization Decree Forgery Scandal Unveiled: Extensive Investigations and Shocking Revelations
A report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine
Two months ago, LBCI uncovered a scandal involving the forgery of naturalization decrees by a group who deceived a non-Lebanese family, extracting approximately $130,000 from them with promises of securing Lebanese citizenship.
The forged naturalization decree bore the signatures of the Prime Minister, Minister of Interior, Governor of the North, and former Director General of Civil Status.
The group of five individuals implicated in this scheme were arrested and are currently under investigation before North Lebanon First Investigative Judge Sameranda Nassar. However, the investigation uncovered something even larger: attempts to sell public lands in Lebanon and containers with forged official certificates.
During a raid on the house of Bilal D., also known as "Al-Kabeer," the ringleader of the forgery operation, forged seals of Speaker Nabih Berri, Ghazi Wazni, Bassam Mawlawi, Najib Mikati, and others were discovered.
The surprise didn't end there; the investigations have revealed that Bilal D. falsified the sale of a Lebanese republic property spanning 44,640 square meters near the economic zone in Tripoli, selling it to an individual for $100,000. He obtained a forged government decree and property certificate, complete with all necessary official signatures, including those from the Ministry of Finance and fiscal stamp fees.
Additionally, the raid uncovered forged correspondence under the name of Acting Banque du Liban Governor Wassim Mansouri.
Furthermore, during the house search, another forgery attempt was uncovered involving a collaboration with an individual from Qadisha Company to sell another state property.
The investigations also led to the discovery of forged certificates bearing the names of Caretaker Minister of Economy Amin Salam and Chairman of the Supreme Customs Council, used in the sale of counterfeit sugar and oil containers for substantial sums of money.
These discoveries prompted Judge Nassar to expand the investigation, scheduling consecutive sessions.
It's worth noting that officials whose signatures were forged have the right to press charges in the case.
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Naturlization
