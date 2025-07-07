Lebanon’s response shows openness to tackle Hezbollah weapons issue, sources tell LBCI

Lebanon's response shows openness to tackle Hezbollah weapons issue, sources tell LBCI
Lebanon’s response shows openness to tackle Hezbollah weapons issue, sources tell LBCI

Sources at Baabda Palace told LBCI that Lebanon’s official response to the U.S. proposal emphasized the government’s increased willingness to take on the issue of Hezbollah’s weapons, framing it not as an act of retaliation or war against the group.

The sources added that Hezbollah has not submitted any written response regarding the U.S. paper.

Other sources familiar with U.S. envoy Tom Barrack’s visit said Israel will be briefed on the outcome of his talks in Lebanon. 

Meanwhile, the U.S. ambassador to Beirut is awaiting clarifications on specific amendments made to Lebanon’s official response to the proposal.

