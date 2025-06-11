Former PM Mikati urges Hezbollah to help curb attacks on UNIFIL, warns of undermining international legitimacy

Lebanon’s former Prime Minister Najib Mikati said that “in light of the repeated attacks on UNIFIL forces, coupled with the uncovering of more collaborators with the Israeli enemy, Hezbollah must intensify its efforts to cleanse its environment, so as not to be complicit in any scheme aimed at toppling UNIFIL or undermining its role.”



In a statement, he added: “The presence of UNIFIL in the South reflects continued international support for Lebanon. The greater danger lies in the belief by some that pushing UNIFIL out is an achievement — such a move would plunge Lebanon into a perilous phase in terms of international legitimacy and the situation on the ground.”