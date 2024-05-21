National mourning: Iran bids farewell to President Raisi

Report by Nada Andraos, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



The mother of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi awaits the arrival of her son's body, who died in a tragic helicopter crash alongside his seven companions. Surrounded by family, his home is filled with the live broadcasts of television stations bidding farewell to Iran’s president.



The bodies of President Raisi and his companions were received at Mehrabad Airport in Tehran, where officials, including religious leaders, politicians, and military commanders, lined up for a solemn reception. The coffins, carried by hand, made their way through a formal procession.



From the airport, the bodies were transported to the city of Qom, the heart of Iran's religious sites, where both citizens and officials gathered to pay their last respects. The farewell ceremonies began at the shrine of Fatima and proceeded to Jamkaran Mosque.



Before reaching their final resting place, President Raisi, the Foreign Minister, and their companions were honored in various provinces across the country.



The journey commenced in Tabriz, northwest Iran, where thousands gathered in the city center of East Azerbaijan Province. They carried pictures of the president and the seven other victims, bidding their last goodbyes as the procession headed towards Tehran.



The final farewell in Tehran took place on Tuesday night, preceding the official state and public ceremonies planned for Wednesday, which would be attended by Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. The streets of the capital were filled with mourning citizens from early morning, holding photos of Raisi and his companions, along with Iranian flags, creating a poignant scene across the nation.



On Wednesday morning, the funeral procession started from the University of Tehran and proceeded to Azadi Square.



The state and public ceremony was attended by government members, cabinet officials, military leaders, top judiciary officials, members of the Office of the Supreme Leader, parliament members, Raisi's family, and foreign dignitaries, according to the Iranian news agency.



President Raisi's body will then be transported to South Khorasan Province in eastern Iran, where he will be laid to rest on Thursday evening in his hometown of Mashhad, near the shrine of Imam Ali Reza, the eighth Imam of Shia Islam.