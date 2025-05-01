Second airstrike targets motorcycle in Meiss El Jabal

Lebanon News
01-05-2025 | 06:52
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Second airstrike targets motorcycle in Meiss El Jabal
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Second airstrike targets motorcycle in Meiss El Jabal

A second airstrike has targeted a motorcycle in the southern Lebanese town of Meiss El Jabal on Thursday.

No casualties have been reported yet.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Airstrike

Meiss El Jabal

LBCI Next
Israeli strike on Meiss El Jabal kills one, injures another: Health Ministry
Lebanon’s Ambassador to UAE says President Aoun’s visit reinforces cooperation opportunities between Abu Dhabi and Beirut
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:04

President Aoun salutes Lebanese workers on Labor Day, vows continued support and reforms

LBCI
Middle East News
08:20

Syria signs 30-year port deal with shipping giant

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:03

Israeli strike on Meiss El Jabal kills one, injures another: Health Ministry

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:41

Looting of Gaza stores signals worsening hunger crisis

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:04

President Aoun salutes Lebanese workers on Labor Day, vows continued support and reforms

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:03

Israeli strike on Meiss El Jabal kills one, injures another: Health Ministry

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:34

Lebanon’s Ambassador to UAE says President Aoun’s visit reinforces cooperation opportunities between Abu Dhabi and Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:16

Lebanon sets election silence periods for upcoming municipal elections

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
07:09

Syria monitor says 73 killed in two days of sectarian clashes

LBCI
World News
2025-01-23

NATO allies must pay 'fair share' before adding members: US envoy says

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-12

Donald Trump insists US to own Gaza, Jordan king pushes back

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:04

Financial overhaul: Finance Committee debates bank reform, fails to move forward on legislation

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:29

Lebanese Army dismantled 'over 90%' of Hezbollah infrastructure near Israel: Security official to AFP

LBCI
Middle East News
05:31

Former Assad security official met FBI in Beirut to discuss missing journalist Austin Tice: LBCI reports

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:04

Financial overhaul: Finance Committee debates bank reform, fails to move forward on legislation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

New war plans and old divides: Israel confronts its longest war season on multiple fronts

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:42

Lebanon's president wraps up UAE visit with pledges of support and cooperation — joint statement

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:12

President Aoun: Reforms, stability will bring investors back to Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:40

Israeli strike targets vehicle on Meiss El Jabal–Blida road, casualties reported

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:52

Second airstrike targets motorcycle in Meiss El Jabal

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More