Violence, TikTok Ban, and French President's Urgent Visit: What's Happening in New Caledonia?
2024-05-22 | 12:30
Violence, TikTok Ban, and French President's Urgent Visit: What's Happening in New Caledonia?
A report by Wissam Nasrallah, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine
In New Caledonia, a series of events have unfolded, including acts of violence, a TikTok ban, a global rise in nickel prices, and an urgent visit from the French President to the island located 17,000 kilometers from Paris. What's the story behind these developments?
Situated in the southwestern Pacific Ocean, about 1,200 kilometers east of Australia, New Caledonia is a group of islands colonized by France in 1853 and remains under French rule to this day. Despite several referendums, the latest in 2020, asking voters—many of whom are French nationals—if they wanted independence from France, more than half of the voters opted against independence.
Recently, protests erupted, followed by acts of violence, in response to a proposed constitutional amendment. This amendment would allow French residents who have lived in New Caledonia for ten years or more to vote in local elections, angering the indigenous Kanak population who support independence and have long sought freedom from French rule.
France's swift response to the situation, including declaring a state of emergency and sending 1,000 French soldiers to the island, is not surprising given Paris's significant interests in New Caledonia. France maintains a permanent military presence on the island, including a naval base and other military installations, which helps bolster its power in the Pacific Ocean.
The island's strategic location provides France with a strategic presence along international shipping routes amidst rising tensions between China and the United States. According to ABC News, New Caledonia holds between 20-30% of the world's nickel reserves, accounting for about 90% of the island's exports. Nickel is crucial for manufacturing batteries, coating weapons, and military vehicles.
In addition to military and political efforts to quell the protests, France has banned TikTok in New Caledonia, believing the app is being used by opponents of French rule to organize violent protests, as reported by France 24.
This move is unprecedented in the history of the European country, where freedom is a core value, and it highlights the influence like TikTok and other social media platforms can have on political and social movements, especially among the younger generation.
