News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
29
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
29
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Collaboration efforts: TotalEnergies and QatarEnergy expand partnership to solar power in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-27 | 12:28
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Collaboration efforts: TotalEnergies and QatarEnergy expand partnership to solar power in Lebanon
Report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
The partnership between TotalEnergies and QatarEnergy in Lebanon, which initially focused on offshore oil and gas exploration, is now extending to solar power production.
Prime Minister Najib Mikati received a joint letter from the two companies on April 21 expressing their intent to produce 100 megawatts of solar power.
The Energy Ministry is currently preparing a legal and technical response to the French-Qatari offer.
The response will detail the necessary legal and technical aspects required to grant the consortium a license to produce 100 megawatts of solar power. Once finalized, this response will be delivered to TotalEnergies and QatarEnergy to facilitate the next steps.
In this context, TotalEnergies is negotiating with various companies that obtained licenses from the Lebanese government in May 2022 to produce solar power. These 11 companies were licensed to produce a total of 165 megawatts, with each company averaging around 15 megawatts. This additional capacity is expected to increase electricity supply by about two hours during peak solar production.
Sources affirm that some of these companies are currently seeking financing to kick-start their projects, and TotalEnergies may propose purchasing licenses from them to initiate its 100-megawatt solar power project.
However, the sources revealed that the 11 companies have now become 10.
Additionally, CMA CGM, a French company and one of the initial 11 licensed firms, has acquired a license from another company.
This acquisition allows CMA CGM to set up two solar power plants with a combined capacity of 30 megawatts. The company plans to complete the necessary procedures within a few months to begin installing the plants in the towns of Joun in Chouf and Kfifan in Batroun.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
World News
Middle East News
Collaboration
Efforts
TotalEnergies
QatarEnergy
Partnership
Solar
Power
Lebanon
Next
Diverging views: Talks on Syrian refugee return dominate Brussels Conference
Summer soirees: Lebanon's festival season continues to shine despite challenges
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-25
Child Protection Measures: Comparing Lebanon's Efforts to Developed Countries
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-25
Child Protection Measures: Comparing Lebanon's Efforts to Developed Countries
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-24
France's diplomatic efforts: Separating Lebanon's presidential elections from Gaza war
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-24
France's diplomatic efforts: Separating Lebanon's presidential elections from Gaza war
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-06
Suspicion amid anticipation: Lebanon left waiting as TotalEnergies fails to deliver Block 9 drilling report
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-06
Suspicion amid anticipation: Lebanon left waiting as TotalEnergies fails to deliver Block 9 drilling report
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-06
Geagea: We will continue our efforts until the last illegal migrant is expelled from Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-05-06
Geagea: We will continue our efforts until the last illegal migrant is expelled from Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Recognition of Palestine: Arab and European nations advocate for Palestinian statehood and UN membership
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Recognition of Palestine: Arab and European nations advocate for Palestinian statehood and UN membership
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:27
International condemnation: Rafah massacre prompts EU and Arab Ministers to recognize Palestine in Brussels
News Bulletin Reports
12:27
International condemnation: Rafah massacre prompts EU and Arab Ministers to recognize Palestine in Brussels
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
Escalation on the Lebanese front: Israeli settlement declares independence
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
Escalation on the Lebanese front: Israeli settlement declares independence
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Diverging views: Talks on Syrian refugee return dominate Brussels Conference
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Diverging views: Talks on Syrian refugee return dominate Brussels Conference
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
01:09
Hezbollah targets Ramyeh site with guided missiles and artillery
Lebanon News
01:09
Hezbollah targets Ramyeh site with guided missiles and artillery
0
Middle East News
06:33
Ambrey: Vessel tilts off of Yemen's coast after attack by missiles
Middle East News
06:33
Ambrey: Vessel tilts off of Yemen's coast after attack by missiles
0
Middle East News
2024-05-25
Islamic Resistance in Iraq claims drone strike on Eilat 'vital target'
Middle East News
2024-05-25
Islamic Resistance in Iraq claims drone strike on Eilat 'vital target'
0
Lebanon News
2023-09-28
Samir Geagea discusses the presidential file with the Qatar Ambassador to Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-09-28
Samir Geagea discusses the presidential file with the Qatar Ambassador to Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
Escalation on the Lebanese front: Israeli settlement declares independence
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
Escalation on the Lebanese front: Israeli settlement declares independence
2
Lebanon News
14:13
Hezbollah says it launched 'dozens' of rockets toward Israel
Lebanon News
14:13
Hezbollah says it launched 'dozens' of rockets toward Israel
3
Lebanon News
11:32
Lebanon 'sounds alarm' at Brussels Conference: No return to status quo in Syrian refugee crisis
Lebanon News
11:32
Lebanon 'sounds alarm' at Brussels Conference: No return to status quo in Syrian refugee crisis
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:28
Collaboration efforts: TotalEnergies and QatarEnergy expand partnership to solar power in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:28
Collaboration efforts: TotalEnergies and QatarEnergy expand partnership to solar power in Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
01:09
Hezbollah targets Ramyeh site with guided missiles and artillery
Lebanon News
01:09
Hezbollah targets Ramyeh site with guided missiles and artillery
6
Middle East News
09:27
Israeli and Egyptian forces clash, soldier killed, amid reports of exchange of gunfire at Rafah crossing
Middle East News
09:27
Israeli and Egyptian forces clash, soldier killed, amid reports of exchange of gunfire at Rafah crossing
7
Lebanon News
08:54
Israeli strike kills one person near hospital in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:54
Israeli strike kills one person near hospital in southern Lebanon
8
Lebanon Economy
02:17
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:17
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More