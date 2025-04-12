Israeli army spokesperson: Reservist seriously wounded in border operation with Lebanon

Lebanon News
12-04-2025 | 05:54
High views
Israeli army spokesperson: Reservist seriously wounded in border operation with Lebanon
0min
Israeli army spokesperson: Reservist seriously wounded in border operation with Lebanon

Israel's army spokesperson announced that a reservist soldier was seriously injured during an operational activity along the border with Lebanon. 

No further details were provided about the nature of the operation or the circumstances of the injury.
 

Lebanon News

Israel

Army

Spokesperson

Reservist

Wounded

Border

Operation

Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
