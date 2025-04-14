The Palestinian foreign ministry on Monday condemned the Israeli prime minister's criticism of French President Emmanuel Macron for announcing that Paris intended to recognize a Palestinian state within months.



"The ministry strongly condemns the unjustified attack and offensive remarks made by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his son against President Emmanuel Macron," the Ramallah-based ministry said in a statement after Netanyahu declared that Macron was "gravely mistaken" in supporting the idea of Palestinian statehood.



AFP