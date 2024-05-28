A report by Yazbek Wehbeh, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine



French presidential envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian hurriedly traveled to Beirut for just twenty-four hours to prepare a report on Lebanon to be presented at the meeting between the French and US presidents in Paris on June 6th.



Not much hope is being pinned on Le Drian’s sixth mission. Information leaked about his intention to gauge interest in Paris hosting a dialogue between Lebanese leaders and parliamentary blocs was not well received, particularly by Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri.



Berri reiterated in an interview with the Kuwaiti newspaper Al-Jarida his stance that he should be the one to call for the dialogue, whether it is called a dialogue, consultation, or discussion, and that he should chair it.



Regarding the rumors of holding a dialogue outside Lebanon, and the possibility of such a conference being held in Paris, Berri asked, “Why not hold it in Beirut, in the Parliament?”



Berri’s response, which came before Le Drian’s discussions, will form a significant barrier to the French envoy’s mission. Le Drian aims to start his tour based on the conclusions of the quintet committee’s last meeting at the US embassy, which emphasized the need for limited consultations between political blocs to end the current political deadlock, aiming to identify a widely agreed-upon candidate or a shortlist of presidential candidates. Following these consultations, the MPs would proceed to an open electoral session in Parliament, with multiple rounds until a new president is elected.



It is worth noting that Speaker Berri was not pleased with the quintet committee’s statement that set the end of May as the deadline for electing a president, although the ambassadors attributed this date to the desires of some blocs they met with.



Le Drian returned to face contradictions and obstacles. The Hezbollah-Amal duo and their allies remain committed to supporting candidate Sleiman Frangieh, while the opposing team is aligned with candidate Jihad Azour, although some may not object to a third option favored by the quintet committee, whose time apparently has not yet come.

As for the statements about not linking the presidency with Gaza and the south, they remain slogans. The regional settlement has not matured yet, and Lebanon's turn will come afterward.



In conclusion, Le Drian’s tour is just another entry on his visit schedule and will not contribute to speeding up the electoral process.



