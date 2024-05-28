Le Drian's Brief Beirut Visit Faces Challenges in Advancing Lebanon's Presidential Election

News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-28 | 12:30
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Le Drian&#39;s Brief Beirut Visit Faces Challenges in Advancing Lebanon&#39;s Presidential Election
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Le Drian's Brief Beirut Visit Faces Challenges in Advancing Lebanon's Presidential Election

A report by Yazbek Wehbeh, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine

French presidential envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian hurriedly traveled to Beirut for just twenty-four hours to prepare a report on Lebanon to be presented at the meeting between the French and US presidents in Paris on June 6th.

Not much hope is being pinned on Le Drian’s sixth mission. Information leaked about his intention to gauge interest in Paris hosting a dialogue between Lebanese leaders and parliamentary blocs was not well received, particularly by Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri. 

Berri reiterated in an interview with the Kuwaiti newspaper Al-Jarida his stance that he should be the one to call for the dialogue, whether it is called a dialogue, consultation, or discussion, and that he should chair it.

Regarding the rumors of holding a dialogue outside Lebanon, and the possibility of such a conference being held in Paris, Berri asked, “Why not hold it in Beirut, in the Parliament?”

Berri’s response, which came before Le Drian’s discussions, will form a significant barrier to the French envoy’s mission. Le Drian aims to start his tour based on the conclusions of the quintet committee’s last meeting at the US embassy, which emphasized the need for limited consultations between political blocs to end the current political deadlock, aiming to identify a widely agreed-upon candidate or a shortlist of presidential candidates. Following these consultations, the MPs would proceed to an open electoral session in Parliament, with multiple rounds until a new president is elected.

It is worth noting that Speaker Berri was not pleased with the quintet committee’s statement that set the end of May as the deadline for electing a president, although the ambassadors attributed this date to the desires of some blocs they met with.

Le Drian returned to face contradictions and obstacles. The Hezbollah-Amal duo and their allies remain committed to supporting candidate Sleiman Frangieh, while the opposing team is aligned with candidate Jihad Azour, although some may not object to a third option favored by the quintet committee, whose time apparently has not yet come.
As for the statements about not linking the presidency with Gaza and the south, they remain slogans. The regional settlement has not matured yet, and Lebanon's turn will come afterward.

In conclusion, Le Drian’s tour is just another entry on his visit schedule and will not contribute to speeding up the electoral process.

News Bulletin Reports

Le Drian

France

Lebanon

Beirut

Elections

Beirut

LBCI Next
EU and Lebanon's positions: Will Lebanon succeed in achieving its goals regarding the refugee issue?
Recognition of Palestine: Arab and European nations advocate for Palestinian statehood and UN membership
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:11

French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian arrives in Beirut

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-26

Beirut Port smuggling attempt: Lebanon blocks import of hazardous substances

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-24

France's diplomatic efforts: Separating Lebanon's presidential elections from Gaza war

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-14

Lebanon lifts airspace closure: Beirut Airport resumes operations

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:40

The Power of Education: Lebanon's Battle for Academic Excellence

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:35

Armenian Independence Day Marred by Political Protests

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:29

Palestinian statehood: European Union divided as Ireland, Spain, and Norway recognize Palestine

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:27

Frontline fears: Northern Israeli towns brace for Hezbollah incursions

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Breaking Headlines
2023-08-06

TMC: One dead and 6 injured in 6 traffic accidents during the past 24 hours

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-29

Lama Tawil to LBCI: “Is it possible for parents to tolerate a fourfold increase in school tuition fees?”

LBCI
World News
2024-05-20

Russia announces its control over an additional village in eastern Ukraine

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:53

Islamic Jihad releases video of Israeli hostage alive in Gaza

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
01:09

Hezbollah targets Ramyeh site with guided missiles and artillery

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:53

Islamic Jihad releases video of Israeli hostage alive in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:17

Fuel prices drop in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:24

Hezbollah's Nasrallah condemns Israeli actions in Rafah during speech for his mother's mourning

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:27

Frontline fears: Northern Israeli towns brace for Hezbollah incursions

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:16

21 killed and dozens wounded in new Israeli strikes on tent area west of Rafah

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:11

French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian arrives in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:19

Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemns 'brutal' Israeli attacks on Gaza: Urges global action

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More