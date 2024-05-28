Armenian Independence Day Marred by Political Protests

A report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine



On May 28th each year, Armenians celebrate their Independence Day, commemorating 106 years of sovereignty. However, Armenia observes two Independence Days. Why is that?



Typically, the Prime Minister travels to the city of Sardarapat, located in western Armenia, to lay wreaths in honor of the victims who fell in 1918. This year, however, the scene was different. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan did not make the trip due to protesters who camped overnight on Monday, demanding his resignation following rising discontent and accusations of ceding Armenian lands to Azerbaijan.



There are two reasons for Nikol Pashinyan's absence in Sardarapat. First, he understood that his presence was not welcome. Second, he might have been advised from external sources not to attend. "Not all peace is true peace if it is born out of supplication, and no peace is more important than the honor and victories of the nation. There can be no peace without victories."



Thus, the protests succeeded in preventing Pashinyan from visiting Sardarapat. But the question remains: will these protests be successful in toppling his government as the opposition hopes?





