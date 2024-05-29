No Progress on Lebanon's Presidential Election Despite French Mediation

2024-05-29
No Progress on Lebanon's Presidential Election Despite French Mediation

A report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine

In form, Speaker Nabih Berri appeared to give French Presidential Envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian and the Quintet Committee what they wanted by replacing the word "dialogue" with "consultation." 

He also spoke in line with the recent statement by the Quintet ambassadors about holding consecutive rounds of voting for a president from a list of candidates if consensus fails, without addressing the need to maintain a quorum.
 
However, in essence, nothing has changed to facilitate the election of a president. Berri remains adamant that any consultation should occur around a table chaired by him.

The Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc echoed Berri's stance, telling Le Drian that they wanted a comprehensive dialogue involving everyone, covering the candidate's name, qualifications, and all matters related to the presidency, to be convened and chaired by Berri. 

The bloc reaffirmed its support for candidate Sleiman Frangieh, stating it is not willing to abandon him as a precondition for dialogue, although discussions on other names are still possible.

Given the difficulties faced by Le Drian, the initiative of the Moderation Bloc, which the French envoy and the Quintet Committee support, is also failing.

This deadlock is exacerbated by the opposition's continued refusal to participate in a dialogue or consultation chaired by Berri and their insistence that the Shiite duo drop Frangieh. 

The opposition believes the solution lies in convening a parliamentary election session that maintains a full quorum until a president is elected.

Before and after Le Drian's visit, there has been no breakthrough in either the presidential election or the southern situation, despite the French envoy's insistence that he is acting with the unanimous backing of the Quintet Committee.
 

