Iran says not seeking nuclear weapons but will assert 'legitimate rights'

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian said Tuesday that his country was not seeking nuclear weapons but will continue to defend its "legitimate rights" as a ceasefire took hold with Israel.



"We expect you to explain to them, in your dealings with the United States, that the Islamic Republic of Iran is only seeking to assert its legitimate rights," Pezeshkian said during a phone call with United Arab Emirates President Mohammed bin Zayed, according to the official IRNA news agency. He added that Iran was "ready to resolve the issues... at the negotiating table."





AFP