Internal and External Struggles: Israel's Seven-Month War in Gaza Continues
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-29 | 12:21
High views
Internal and External Struggles: Israel's Seven-Month War in Gaza Continues
A report by Amale Chehadeh, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine
As Israel approaches the seven-month mark of the al-Aqsa Flood War, with the recent announcement of three soldiers killed in Gaza, the head of the National Security Council, Tzachi Hanegbi, has stated that the conflict will persist for at least another seven months.
Hanegbi's comments coincide with increased threats to intensify the fighting in Gaza, which political and security sources believe could lead to internal turmoil in Israel.
Hanegbi's statements come as the war cabinet is divided over a ceasefire proposal presented to mediators involved in the hostages exchange deal.
Prime Minister Netanyahu and his supporters reject Hamas's condition of a complete ceasefire first, viewing it as surrender. Conversely, Benny Gantz and his supporters believe negotiating this condition is possible to ensure an agreement that secures the release of hostages and prevents a disastrous failure for Israel in Gaza.
Another potential obstacle to the agreement is the number of live hostages included in the deal. Tel Aviv refuses to release fewer than thirty-three hostages, and the major hurdle remains the ongoing fighting, particularly in Rafah.
Amid these disagreements, a joint operations room was established by opposition parties, initiated by the leader of the Yisrael Beiteinu party, Avigdor Lieberman, as a first step towards toppling the government. Opposition leader Yair Lapid and Gideon Sa'ar are expected to join, and if Benny Gantz follows through on his threat, he may withdraw from the war cabinet on June 8th and join this operations room. This would create a broad base against Netanyahu.
In an attempt to divert attention from these movements and the division over the hostages deal, Netanyahu has tried to shift focus to the northern front. He has sent messages from there to reassure residents and boost soldiers' morale, similar to actions taken by President Isaac Herzog.
Meanwhile, Tel Aviv has become a center of protests by northern residents, families of hostages, and government opponents demanding an end to the war and an immediate deal completion. Calls are growing for Benny Gantz, Yoav Gallant, and Gadi Eisenkot to resign from the government and unite against the extreme right-wing government's policies.
