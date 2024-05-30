Future of Solar Power in Lebanon Hinges on Licensing and Financial Viability

News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-30 | 12:32
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Future of Solar Power in Lebanon Hinges on Licensing and Financial Viability
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Future of Solar Power in Lebanon Hinges on Licensing and Financial Viability

A report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine

The joint project between Total Energies and Qatar Energy to produce 100 megawatts of solar power will only see the light of day under two conditions: first, if the consortium buys a production license from those granted to companies in 2022, as CMA CGM did, and the Cabinet decides to increase the capacity of this license from 15 to 100 megawatts; second, if the Parliament reauthorizes the government to grant new licenses.

This project is neither a gift from the French and Qatari companies nor cost-free. In any electricity production project in Lebanon, questions arise about the ability of Electricité du Liban (EDL) to pay for the electricity it will purchase. Sources within EDL emphasized that the financial situation has significantly improved, which will enable it to cover the costs of electricity produced by the French-Qatari project. Until May 17, 2024, EDL's financial assets amounted to $38.1 million in fresh dollars and 800 billion Lebanese pounds in fresh currency, equivalent to $8.9 million. These amounts are expected to increase, especially since the overall electricity billing collection rate in Lebanon is 85%.

Meanwhile, Caretaker Minister Fayad revealed that a payment mechanism is being discussed with the French and Qatari companies even before the project begins. This mechanism includes guarantees that will satisfy the consortium and the Banque Du Liban, which is not willing to return to any form of subsidy for EDL, which must rely on its financial resources and profits to secure electricity.

If this project proceeds, it will certainly pave the way for similar projects, especially if EDL successfully meets its financial obligations.

News Bulletin Reports

Solar Power

Lebanon

EDL

Qatar Energy

Total Energies

LBCI Next
Internal Israeli Conflicts and Public Sentiment Amid Gaza War
Internal and External Struggles: Israel's Seven-Month War in Gaza Continues
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-27

Collaboration efforts: TotalEnergies and QatarEnergy expand partnership to solar power in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:32

Israeli strike injures several in southern Lebanon's Houla

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:13

Senior adviser Hochstein sees path to Israel-Lebanon land border agreement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:35

Lebanon Withdraws ICC Investigation Request into Israeli War Crimes

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:35

Lebanon Withdraws ICC Investigation Request into Israeli War Crimes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:27

Internal Israeli Conflicts and Public Sentiment Amid Gaza War

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-29

Internal and External Struggles: Israel's Seven-Month War in Gaza Continues

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-29

Israel Faces Increasing International Isolation

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-26

Understanding the 1967 borders: A push for a two-state solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-20

Bou Habib honors Yasmina Zaytoun's success with special passport

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-07

Israel launches strikes on eastern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:53

Mechanical inspection fees now accepted at money transfer companies in Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
11:37

Israeli defense minister visits border, vows to target Hezbollah despite casualties

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:54

Ministerial meeting of China-Arab Cooperation Forum and signing of a Chinese financial grant agreement for Council for Development and Reconstruction

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:15

Israel has not yet responded to French Lebanon proposals, French ministry states

LBCI
Middle East News
00:27

China looks forward to establishing relations with Arab countries that serve as a model for global peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:53

Mechanical inspection fees now accepted at money transfer companies in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:37

MP Hankach to LBCI: The main question is whether Hezbollah wants a president or not

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:32

Israeli strike injures several in southern Lebanon's Houla

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:25

Le Drian leaves Beirut without making progress in the presidential file: AFP source

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More