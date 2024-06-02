News
Democratic Gathering to Propose Presidential Election Initiative Amid Political Stalemate
2024-06-02 | 12:30
A report by Yazbek Wehbe, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine
Based on its centrist position and good relations with various political forces, the Democratic Gathering will attempt to propose ideas that may not amount to a comprehensive initiative on the presidential election issue, aiming to stir stagnant waters despite recognizing the difficulty of the matter.
Former leader of the Socialist Progressive Party, Walid Jumblatt, heard from French President Emmanuel Macron and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad during meetings with them, encouragement to undertake such an initiative.
French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian, who got lost in the Lebanese labyrinth of those who support dialogue versus consultation, and who should lead the dialogue—whether it should be Speaker Nabih Berri or someone else, and whether it should be held in Lebanon or abroad—further motivated him. There is also the matter of those who accept a third option versus those steadfast in supporting their candidate.
Le Drian sensed a glimmer of hope from MP Mohammad Raad’s statement, emphasizing the separation of the presidential issue from events in Gaza and south Lebanon. Consequently, he encouraged the Democratic Gathering to take initiative and attempt to mediate.
Starting Tuesday, the Democratic Gathering will begin its rounds to include all parliamentary blocs. Former leader Walid Jumblatt will also play a role in this, given his special relationship with Speaker Nabih Berri. Jumblatt Sr. will participate in some meetings, while MP Taymour Jumblatt will lead the delegation in other meetings.
The Democratic Gathering's Secretary, MP Hadi Aboul Hosn, told LBCI that the gathering felt a sense of urgency from Le Drian’s statement about the end of political Lebanon if a president is not elected within two months. Therefore, they were more encouraged to pursue the initiative, which will have its frameworks set in the coming hours. The essence of the initiative is to sit together to produce a solution without delving into details, and then move to constitutional mechanisms later.
Will Hezbollah, Amal, and their allies agree to abandon the Frangieh option and grant the 51 votes he received to a third candidate? Or will the Strong Lebanon Bloc or the Lebanese Forces Bloc agree to vote for Frangieh and bring him to the Baabda Presidential Palace?
These are legitimate questions, with answers already known in advance: rejection, at least in the foreseeable future. The question remains whether the Democratic Gathering will succeed where the quintet committee, the Moderate Bloc, and the French envoy failed. Perhaps the honor of trying remains worthwhile, even though much is not expected from it. The important thing is to keep communication lines open until the time comes for everyone to go to Parliament to elect a president.
