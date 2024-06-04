News
Iran's presidential elections: Who are the candidates?
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-04 | 12:33
Iran's presidential elections: Who are the candidates?
Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Eighty, including four women, is the number of candidates for the early Iranian presidential elections on June 28, which followed the death of President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash.
The elections are set to happen at a critical international and regional moment, with developments in the Gaza war and the Iranian nuclear file.
More than half of the candidates belong to the conservative movement, while the rest are considered moderates.
Who are the most prominent candidates from both parties?
The conservatives are:
- Saeed Jalili, a senior politician and hardline conservative, who negotiated the Iranian nuclear program and was among the first to rush to submit his candidacy.
- Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the conservative politician who was re-elected last week as Parliament Speaker. He presented himself as capable of solving the problems in the country, including poverty, inequality, and sanctions.
- General Vahid Haghanian, former commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, who is on the US sanctions list.
- Reza Zakani, the conservative mayor of Tehran.
As for the reformists, they are as follows:
- Former governor of the Central Bank, Abdolnaser Hemmati, and Eshaq Jahangiri, former first vice president of President Hassan Rouhani, who is also a reformist.
Two prominent candidates remain:
- Ali Larijani, senior politician, and former speaker of the State Council, is described as moderate.
- Former Iranian president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, who was considered a conservative and now considers himself independent is seeking a comeback.
The Guardian Council will have the final say in accepting or rejecting these nominations.
It is based on criteria for studying the eligibility of candidates, which are:
- Commitment to the Iranian Constitution and the principles of the Islamic Revolution.
- Good reputation and clean criminal record.
- Experience and competence in administration and politics.
- Commitment and preservation of Islamic values.
On June 11, the Council will announce the final names of candidates for the elections.
The election campaigns will start on June 12 until June 26 and will conclude on the day of silence before the voting date.
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Iran
Presidential
Elections
Candidates
0
Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf runs for presidential elections
Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf runs for presidential elections
0
Iran registers presidential candidates for early vote after Raisi's death
Iran registers presidential candidates for early vote after Raisi's death
0
Presidential and general elections in Panama feature many candidates
Presidential and general elections in Panama feature many candidates
0
Fares Souaid to LBCI: Iran stabbing resistance in the back, presidential elections postponed if Quintet fails
Fares Souaid to LBCI: Iran stabbing resistance in the back, presidential elections postponed if Quintet fails
0
Touring the region: Acting Iranian Foreign Minister's meetings in Lebanon and Syria
Touring the region: Acting Iranian Foreign Minister's meetings in Lebanon and Syria
0
Northern Israel in flames: Hezbollah rockets spark chaos in northern Israel
Northern Israel in flames: Hezbollah rockets spark chaos in northern Israel
0
The Escalating Fire War: Israel-Hezbollah Confrontation Ignites Northern Borderlands
The Escalating Fire War: Israel-Hezbollah Confrontation Ignites Northern Borderlands
0
Iran’s diplomatic continuity: Bagheri affirms support for resistance in Beirut visit
Iran’s diplomatic continuity: Bagheri affirms support for resistance in Beirut visit
0
British Embassy refutes rumored reports of UK warning Lebanon of Israeli operation in June
British Embassy refutes rumored reports of UK warning Lebanon of Israeli operation in June
0
Touring the region: Acting Iranian Foreign Minister's meetings in Lebanon and Syria
Touring the region: Acting Iranian Foreign Minister's meetings in Lebanon and Syria
0
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Samir El Daher to LBCI: Lebanon hosts largest number of displaced persons and refugees
Samir El Daher to LBCI: Lebanon hosts largest number of displaced persons and refugees
0
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
1
British Embassy refutes rumored reports of UK warning Lebanon of Israeli operation in June
British Embassy refutes rumored reports of UK warning Lebanon of Israeli operation in June
2
Hezbollah rockets set off fires in northern Israel
Hezbollah rockets set off fires in northern Israel
3
Israeli Army Chief of Staff says: We are close to making a decision on launching attack on Lebanon border
Israeli Army Chief of Staff says: We are close to making a decision on launching attack on Lebanon border
4
Hezbollah's Sheikh Naim Qassem declares readiness for full-scale war, denies border force withdrawal
Hezbollah's Sheikh Naim Qassem declares readiness for full-scale war, denies border force withdrawal
5
Hezbollah launches drone attack targeting Israeli soldiers and officers
Hezbollah launches drone attack targeting Israeli soldiers and officers
6
Iran, Hezbollah leaders discuss Gaza, Lebanon amid regional turmoil
Iran, Hezbollah leaders discuss Gaza, Lebanon amid regional turmoil
7
Two army personnel suffocate from phosphorus inhalation: National News Agency reports
Two army personnel suffocate from phosphorus inhalation: National News Agency reports
8
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
