Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Eighty, including four women, is the number of candidates for the early Iranian presidential elections on June 28, which followed the death of President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash.



The elections are set to happen at a critical international and regional moment, with developments in the Gaza war and the Iranian nuclear file.



More than half of the candidates belong to the conservative movement, while the rest are considered moderates.



Who are the most prominent candidates from both parties?



The conservatives are:



- Saeed Jalili, a senior politician and hardline conservative, who negotiated the Iranian nuclear program and was among the first to rush to submit his candidacy.



- Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the conservative politician who was re-elected last week as Parliament Speaker. He presented himself as capable of solving the problems in the country, including poverty, inequality, and sanctions.



- General Vahid Haghanian, former commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, who is on the US sanctions list.



- Reza Zakani, the conservative mayor of Tehran.



As for the reformists, they are as follows:



- Former governor of the Central Bank, Abdolnaser Hemmati, and Eshaq Jahangiri, former first vice president of President Hassan Rouhani, who is also a reformist.



Two prominent candidates remain:



- Ali Larijani, senior politician, and former speaker of the State Council, is described as moderate.



- Former Iranian president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, who was considered a conservative and now considers himself independent is seeking a comeback.



The Guardian Council will have the final say in accepting or rejecting these nominations.

It is based on criteria for studying the eligibility of candidates, which are:



- Commitment to the Iranian Constitution and the principles of the Islamic Revolution.



- Good reputation and clean criminal record.



- Experience and competence in administration and politics.



- Commitment and preservation of Islamic values.



On June 11, the Council will announce the final names of candidates for the elections.



The election campaigns will start on June 12 until June 26 and will conclude on the day of silence before the voting date.