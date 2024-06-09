Contrasting realities: The truth behind Palestinians' health conditions in Israeli prisons

News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-09 | 12:30
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Contrasting realities: The truth behind Palestinians&#39; health conditions in Israeli prisons
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Contrasting realities: The truth behind Palestinians' health conditions in Israeli prisons

Report by Raneem Bou Khzam, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Two images have spread across social media, starkly illustrating the difference between the health conditions of Palestinian prisoners held by Israel and those held by Palestinian resistance groups, particularly Hamas. 

The first image focused on appearance, while the second detailed the physical state of a recently released Israeli hostage, featured in a "story" by Arab-Israeli actress Lama Tatour, who hosts the only Arabic-language program on Israel's Channel 12.

While Israel attempts to portray itself as a defender of human rights, its brutal treatment of Palestinian detainees has been so egregious that it was recently highlighted in a CNN report. 

Even Israeli media have exposed the abuses and neglect within Israeli prisons, revealing that dozens of detainees have died from untreated illnesses and injuries.

The New York-based organization Physicians for Human Rights reported on its participation in five autopsies of Palestinian prisoners, which revealed signs of violence and severe medical neglect, both contributing to the deaths of the prisoners.

This brutality is not new for those familiar with Israel's history of crimes against humanity. 

Lebanese citizens remember the atrocities committed in the Khiam detention center. The awareness of Israel's crimes was always present among Palestinians and neighboring countries. 

However, Israel managed to hide these realities from much of the world—until now. 

Today, the scale of its abuses has grown too large to conceal, despite Israeli authorities' attempts to obscure the truth with statements about investigating these violations.

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Contrast

Realities

Truth

Palestinians

Health

Conditions

Israeli

Prisons

LBCI Next
Israel's 'rescue' operation with US cooperation: How aid vehicles were used in a deadly Gaza operation
"Devastation in Gaza: The Impact of Israel's Surprise Raid on Nuseirat Camp"
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-08

Fifty Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Nuseirat, other areas in Gaza, health official tells Reuters

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-07

Gaza Health Ministry: 36,731 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks since Oct. 7

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-06

Gaza Health Ministry: 36,654 Palestinians killed in Israeli attack since October 7

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-02

Hamas Health Ministry: 36,439 Palestinians killed in Israeli attack Since October 7

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:31

Israeli military strategy: Gantz's potential resignation shakes Israeli War Cabinet

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:23

Israel's 'rescue' operation with US cooperation: How aid vehicles were used in a deadly Gaza operation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-08

"Devastation in Gaza: The Impact of Israel's Surprise Raid on Nuseirat Camp"

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-08

Shifting Tides: The Evolving US-French Approaches to Lebanon's Crisis

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-04-02

Washington urges Israel to investigate airstrike that killed NGO workers, Blinken says

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-07

Upgraded air defense: Hezbollah announces first-ever targeting of Israeli warplanes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:23

Israel's 'rescue' operation with US cooperation: How aid vehicles were used in a deadly Gaza operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-21

From civil war to Beirut blast: Lebanese mothers' unyielding resilience amidst years of turmoil

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:27

Israeli army strikes Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:56

Al-Qassam Brigades: Three hostages killed in Israel’s hostage-freeing operation in Gaza

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:31

Israeli military strategy: Gantz's potential resignation shakes Israeli War Cabinet

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:16

Ghazi Aridi to LBCI: French Envoy seeks Joumblatt's help in presidential consultations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:23

Israel's 'rescue' operation with US cooperation: How aid vehicles were used in a deadly Gaza operation

LBCI
Middle East News
09:04

Houthis say they targeted British destroyer in Red Sea

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:48

Gaza war death toll surpasses 37,000: Health Ministry

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:29

274 Palestinians killed in Saturday’s strikes on al-Nuseirat camp: Health Ministry

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More