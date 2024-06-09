News
Contrasting realities: The truth behind Palestinians' health conditions in Israeli prisons
2024-06-09 | 12:30
Contrasting realities: The truth behind Palestinians' health conditions in Israeli prisons
Report by Raneem Bou Khzam, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Two images have spread across social media, starkly illustrating the difference between the health conditions of Palestinian prisoners held by Israel and those held by Palestinian resistance groups, particularly Hamas.
The first image focused on appearance, while the second detailed the physical state of a recently released Israeli hostage, featured in a "story" by Arab-Israeli actress Lama Tatour, who hosts the only Arabic-language program on Israel's Channel 12.
While Israel attempts to portray itself as a defender of human rights, its brutal treatment of Palestinian detainees has been so egregious that it was recently highlighted in a CNN report.
Even Israeli media have exposed the abuses and neglect within Israeli prisons, revealing that dozens of detainees have died from untreated illnesses and injuries.
The New York-based organization Physicians for Human Rights reported on its participation in five autopsies of Palestinian prisoners, which revealed signs of violence and severe medical neglect, both contributing to the deaths of the prisoners.
This brutality is not new for those familiar with Israel's history of crimes against humanity.
Lebanese citizens remember the atrocities committed in the Khiam detention center. The awareness of Israel's crimes was always present among Palestinians and neighboring countries.
However, Israel managed to hide these realities from much of the world—until now.
Today, the scale of its abuses has grown too large to conceal, despite Israeli authorities' attempts to obscure the truth with statements about investigating these violations.
