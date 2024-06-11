News
Foreign hostages in Gaza: Pressure mounts on Hamas
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-11 | 13:10
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Foreign hostages in Gaza: Pressure mounts on Hamas
Report by Yazbek Wehbe, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
There is no exact figure for the number of foreign hostages held by Hamas and other factions in Gaza since October 7.
However, they certainly number in dozens out of about 120 hostages Israel acknowledged after the Nuseirat operation.
The foreign hostages come from around 20 countries worldwide, with some holding dual Israeli and foreign citizenship.
Some of these hostages were released in the early exchange stages, mostly Thai nationals. Others were killed due to Israeli bombardments and military operations, with approximately 30 casualties by mid-May, according to the US representative in New York. Hamas is reportedly holding their bodies.
Sixteen countries with citizens among the hostages raised the issue at the United Nations Security Council last month, attempting to pressure Hamas for their release.
On Monday, NBC News revealed that President Joe Biden's administration discussed the possibility of indirect negotiations with Hamas, mediated by Qatar, to secure the release of five American citizens and recover the remains of three believed to have been killed in the October 7 attack. Their bodies were reportedly transported into Gaza or died during captivity.
The report suggests Hamas might be incentivized to make a unilateral deal with Washington, which could strain US-Israel relations and increase internal pressure on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Officials believe such a deal might compel Netanyahu to agree to the current ceasefire proposal.
While the White House declined to comment, Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated from Cairo that the most effective way to bring all hostages home is through the ceasefire proposal currently on the table.
Undoubtedly, the US administration is eager to achieve a resolution that benefits both its diplomatic stance and the Democratic Party in the presidential race, especially amid concerns that Netanyahu has become more obstinate following the release of four hostages from Nuseirat.
