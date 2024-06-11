Foreign hostages in Gaza: Pressure mounts on Hamas

News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-11 | 13:10
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Foreign hostages in Gaza: Pressure mounts on Hamas
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Foreign hostages in Gaza: Pressure mounts on Hamas

Report by Yazbek Wehbe, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

There is no exact figure for the number of foreign hostages held by Hamas and other factions in Gaza since October 7.

However, they certainly number in dozens out of about 120 hostages Israel acknowledged after the Nuseirat operation. 

The foreign hostages come from around 20 countries worldwide, with some holding dual Israeli and foreign citizenship.

Some of these hostages were released in the early exchange stages, mostly Thai nationals. Others were killed due to Israeli bombardments and military operations, with approximately 30 casualties by mid-May, according to the US representative in New York. Hamas is reportedly holding their bodies.

Sixteen countries with citizens among the hostages raised the issue at the United Nations Security Council last month, attempting to pressure Hamas for their release.

On Monday, NBC News revealed that President Joe Biden's administration discussed the possibility of indirect negotiations with Hamas, mediated by Qatar, to secure the release of five American citizens and recover the remains of three believed to have been killed in the October 7 attack. Their bodies were reportedly transported into Gaza or died during captivity.

The report suggests Hamas might be incentivized to make a unilateral deal with Washington, which could strain US-Israel relations and increase internal pressure on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. 

Officials believe such a deal might compel Netanyahu to agree to the current ceasefire proposal.

While the White House declined to comment, Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated from Cairo that the most effective way to bring all hostages home is through the ceasefire proposal currently on the table.

Undoubtedly, the US administration is eager to achieve a resolution that benefits both its diplomatic stance and the Democratic Party in the presidential race, especially amid concerns that Netanyahu has become more obstinate following the release of four hostages from Nuseirat.

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Foreign

Hostages

Gaza

Pressure

Hamas

LBCI Next
Blinken's Optimism: Netanyahu Backs Ceasefire Proposal as Israel Faces Dual Front Challenges
Analyzing the 2024 EU election outcomes: Far-right surge and its implications
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-02

Israeli Minister Smotrich: Gaza offensive must continue until Hamas is destroyed and hostages return

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-29

British Foreign Minister: Proposal submitted to Hamas includes ceasefire in Gaza for 40 days

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-15

Hamas proposes six-week truce in Gaza, suggests exchange of hostages and detainees in stages

LBCI
World News
15:41

US' 'evaluating' Hamas response to Gaza ceasefire plan: White House

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:20

License problems: Lebanese government proposes fast-track solution for solar power project

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

Decline of EU: Challenges and Slow Growth in Competitive Global Economy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:30

Blinken's Optimism: Netanyahu Backs Ceasefire Proposal as Israel Faces Dual Front Challenges

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-10

Analyzing the 2024 EU election outcomes: Far-right surge and its implications

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-22

Hamas leader views European recognition of State of Palestine as result of Palestinian people's resistance

LBCI
World News
2024-05-20

US National Security Advisor briefs Netanyahu on outcomes of his meetings with Saudi Crown Prince

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

Decline of EU: Challenges and Slow Growth in Competitive Global Economy

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-22

Iran's Armed Forces downplay role of Turkish drone in finding Raisi's crash site

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
01:05

Five killed, including three Hezbollah members, in Israeli strikes on Syrian-Lebanese border

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:03

Hezbollah launches dozens of rockets at Kfar Blum in response to Israeli attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:53

Israeli strike leaves two injured, vehicle burning in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:36

Fuel prices drop in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:15

Martine Najem Kteily to LBCI: Choosing third presidential candidate is the most feasible option

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:37

Israeli strike hits Jouaiyya: Initial toll one dead, six injured (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:55

Firas Hamdan to LBCI: We are against creating new constitutional heresies

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:29

Hamas confirms submission of official response to hostage and ceasefire proposal: Official says

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More