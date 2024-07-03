News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
26
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Video Clips
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
26
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
The French Legislative Elections: The Left-Wing Alliance's Surge
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-03 | 12:59
High views
Share
Share
3
min
The French Legislative Elections: The Left-Wing Alliance's Surge
A report by Mario Doueiri, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine
The Left-Wing Alliance garnered 28.1% in the first round of the French legislative elections.
This coalition composed of traditional left-wing and far-left parties, formed a united front against the far-right. But who are we talking about?
The origins of the left date back to the French Revolution of 1789 and evolved over the years with the establishment of the French Section of the Workers' International (SFIO), which later split, giving rise to the French Communist Party (PCF).
These two parties allied in the 1930s under the name "Popular Front," which re-emerged in the 2024 elections as the "New Popular Front." So, who is included in this front?
La France Insoumise (Unsubmissive France) is led by Jean-Luc Mélenchon and is oriented towards the radical left.
The party advocates for transitioning to a Sixth Republic to reform institutions, implementing an anti-austerity economic policy, and measures for social justice such as increasing the minimum wage and reducing working hours.
The Socialist Party (PS) is led by Olivier Faure and is oriented towards the center-left.
It supports progressive reforms within a market economy framework, focusing on social protection, education, and workers' rights, while also proposing measures for the environment, public health, and gender equality.
Europe Ecology – The Greens (EELV), led by Marine Tondelier, is left-wing with a focus on environmental issues.
Their political plan concentrates on ecological transition, combating climate change, and protecting biodiversity.
The French Communist Party (PCF), led by Fabien Roussel and oriented towards communism, emphasizes nationalizing strategic sectors, defending public services, wealth redistribution, and combating economic and social inequalities.
As France heads into the second round, it faces two stringent options: from the right, aiming to strengthen France's nationalism and drastically limit immigration and foreign labor, and from the left, advocating for more openness to immigration, recognizing the country's need for foreign labor, and prioritizing global belonging over local nationalism.
In light of these choices, the artistic community has mobilized, as French artist of African descent, Aya Nakamura, declared that the clear choice is to vote for the only extreme – the extreme left. This sentiment was echoed by a group of over 100 writers and some athletes.
As for the choice of the French people, the answer awaits on Sunday.
News Bulletin Reports
France
Elections
Next
US Envoy Amos Hochstein's Strategic Talks in Paris on Lebanon-Israel Border and Presidential Coordination
Understanding the UK Parliamentary Elections: A Detailed Overview
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-07-01
Russia following elections in France 'very closely': Kremlin
World News
2024-07-01
Russia following elections in France 'very closely': Kremlin
0
World News
2024-06-30
Voters in France cast ballots in pivotal Parliamentary elections
World News
2024-06-30
Voters in France cast ballots in pivotal Parliamentary elections
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-13
France in Turmoil: Early Legislative Elections Spark Political Realignment
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-13
France in Turmoil: Early Legislative Elections Spark Political Realignment
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-24
France's diplomatic efforts: Separating Lebanon's presidential elections from Gaza war
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-24
France's diplomatic efforts: Separating Lebanon's presidential elections from Gaza war
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Macron's Diplomatic Efforts Amid Israeli Military Preparations for Potential Conflict
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Macron's Diplomatic Efforts Amid Israeli Military Preparations for Potential Conflict
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
The United Kingdom: From the Richest Empire and Industrial Revolution Leader to Today's Economic Struggles
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
The United Kingdom: From the Richest Empire and Industrial Revolution Leader to Today's Economic Struggles
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Final Debate Highlights Sharp Divisions and Economic Concerns in Iranian Presidential Race
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Final Debate Highlights Sharp Divisions and Economic Concerns in Iranian Presidential Race
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
US Envoy Amos Hochstein's Strategic Talks in Paris on Lebanon-Israel Border and Presidential Coordination
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
US Envoy Amos Hochstein's Strategic Talks in Paris on Lebanon-Israel Border and Presidential Coordination
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
14:50
Gemayel to LBCI: Lebanon's right to solely armed army must be affirmed, warns of risks in partial implementation of Resolution 1701
Lebanon News
14:50
Gemayel to LBCI: Lebanon's right to solely armed army must be affirmed, warns of risks in partial implementation of Resolution 1701
0
Lebanon News
03:40
Lebanese authorities accuse US embassy shooter of ISIS ties: AFP judicial source
Lebanon News
03:40
Lebanese authorities accuse US embassy shooter of ISIS ties: AFP judicial source
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-29
The Israeli army achieves full operational control over the Philadelphi corridor
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-29
The Israeli army achieves full operational control over the Philadelphi corridor
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-20
Global refugee crisis hits historic high in 2023: Lebanon and countries beyond struggle amid conflicts and climate change
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-20
Global refugee crisis hits historic high in 2023: Lebanon and countries beyond struggle amid conflicts and climate change
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:56
Israeli strike kills Hezbollah commander Abou Ali Nasser, Al Arabiya reports
Lebanon News
07:56
Israeli strike kills Hezbollah commander Abou Ali Nasser, Al Arabiya reports
2
Lebanon News
09:33
Israel assassinates Hezbollah's Aziz Unit Commander Hajj Abu Nehmeh in Tyre drone strike
Lebanon News
09:33
Israel assassinates Hezbollah's Aziz Unit Commander Hajj Abu Nehmeh in Tyre drone strike
3
Lebanon News
11:54
Hezbollah fires 100 rockets at Israeli positions following commander's death
Lebanon News
11:54
Hezbollah fires 100 rockets at Israeli positions following commander's death
4
Lebanon News
07:04
Israeli airstrike targets car in Tyre, south Lebanon; casualties reported
Lebanon News
07:04
Israeli airstrike targets car in Tyre, south Lebanon; casualties reported
5
Lebanon News
03:40
Lebanese authorities accuse US embassy shooter of ISIS ties: AFP judicial source
Lebanon News
03:40
Lebanese authorities accuse US embassy shooter of ISIS ties: AFP judicial source
6
Lebanon News
05:11
Iran's Acting Foreign Minister says resistance 'is key' in Lebanon, creating necessary deterrence
Lebanon News
05:11
Iran's Acting Foreign Minister says resistance 'is key' in Lebanon, creating necessary deterrence
7
Lebanon News
08:35
Lebanese Committee on Foreign Affairs presents impacts of Israeli attacks on villages and towns in south
Lebanon News
08:35
Lebanese Committee on Foreign Affairs presents impacts of Israeli attacks on villages and towns in south
8
Lebanon News
04:33
MP Fadi Karam states on LBCI: Hezbollah cannot impose its ideology on us
Lebanon News
04:33
MP Fadi Karam states on LBCI: Hezbollah cannot impose its ideology on us
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More