Biden's Future in Doubt: ABC News Interview Fails to Alleviate Democratic Concerns

News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-06 | 12:37
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Biden&#39;s Future in Doubt: ABC News Interview Fails to Alleviate Democratic Concerns
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Biden's Future in Doubt: ABC News Interview Fails to Alleviate Democratic Concerns

A report by Ahmad Abdallah, English adaptatgion by Nadine Sassine


By acknowledging his mistake, the White House occupant began his interview with ABC News, which served as a second chance for President Joe Biden to clarify his stance and regain the trust of voters and financial supporters following his infamous first debate with former President Donald Trump.


Biden's supporters had been eagerly awaiting this interview to be reassured after the concerns raised by the previous debate. However, their worries were not alleviated; instead, a new concern emerged: Biden's insistence on moving forward and his refusal to consider being replaced by another candidate. They found the interview better but insufficient.

Despite Biden's reaffirmation of his intention to continue running, many Democrats in Congress expressed their concerns. Representative Mike Quigley became the fourth member of the House to publicly call for Biden to step aside, following Representatives Seth Moulton, Lloyd Doggett, and Raúl Grijalva.

Biden's future remains at stake and will be a topic of discussion in a virtual meeting with members of the Democratic Arrangements Committee on Sunday, which Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries is preparing to hold.

On a popular level, the latest polls showed a slight lead for Trump over Biden, with 46% to 42%. Some polls indicated that Biden gained some support from the Democratic grassroots who felt reassured after his clarifications regarding his debate performance and his health struggles.

The polls also revealed that the race remains highly competitive in swing states such as Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, where the results could be very close.
Today, Biden is teetering between stepping down and being pushed aside, with media outlets suggesting, based on the general Democratic mood in Congress and among supporters, that the latter might prevail if Biden remains steadfast in his stance.
 

News Bulletin Reports

Biden

US

Elections

Presidency

Elections

Trump

Democratic

LBCI Next
Netanyahu Says Wide Gap Remains in Negotiations with Hamas Despite Reports of Ceasefire Concession
Hezbollah's warning: Unprecedented rocket attack on Israeli targets in response to assassinations
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-06-05

Putin: No difference for Russia whether Biden or Trump wins in US elections

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-28

Disastrous Debate Between Biden and Trump Sparks Democratic Division

LBCI
World News
2024-07-02

First Democratic US lawmaker calls on Biden to withdraw

LBCI
World News
2024-07-01

Russia following elections in France 'very closely': Kremlin

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

France Prepares for Fiercely Contested Second Round of Elections on July 7

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:58

High Toll of Conflict: Hezbollah and Israeli Attacks Since October 8

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:43

Arabs Resume Flights Over Syria After 12-Year Hiatus: A New Beginning for Regional Relations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:42

Netanyahu Says Wide Gap Remains in Negotiations with Hamas Despite Reports of Ceasefire Concession

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-22

Voices of Conflict: Diverging Calls for War with Lebanon in Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-28

Khalil Karam to LBCI: Previous stances of Al-Rahi confirm it is unfair to criticize him

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:27

Raed Berro to LBCI: Hezbollah firm on presidential choice, demands alternatives from dialogue opponents

LBCI
World News
2024-06-01

South Korean defense minister: More evidence points to Russia-North Korea military cooperation

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Sports News
12:42

Q3: Bahamas 63 - 54 Lebanon. Bahamas leads, but Lebanon has narrowed the difference in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament semi-finals! Watch the game on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv

LBCI
Sports News
12:50

Final Score: Bahamas 89 - 72 Lebanon. Despite a strong effort, Lebanon's journey in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament comes to an end

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:56

Israeli army says it killed Hezbollah operative in eastern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:27

Cardinal Parolin urges election of new Lebanese president, calls for Christian involvement

LBCI
Middle East News
06:04

Who is Iran's new president-elect, Masoud Pezeshkian?

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:40

Hamas denies the arrest of one of its members

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:58

High Toll of Conflict: Hezbollah and Israeli Attacks Since October 8

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:43

Arabs Resume Flights Over Syria After 12-Year Hiatus: A New Beginning for Regional Relations

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More