A report by Ahmad Abdallah, English adaptatgion by Nadine Sassine





By acknowledging his mistake, the White House occupant began his interview with ABC News, which served as a second chance for President Joe Biden to clarify his stance and regain the trust of voters and financial supporters following his infamous first debate with former President Donald Trump.





Biden's supporters had been eagerly awaiting this interview to be reassured after the concerns raised by the previous debate. However, their worries were not alleviated; instead, a new concern emerged: Biden's insistence on moving forward and his refusal to consider being replaced by another candidate. They found the interview better but insufficient.



Despite Biden's reaffirmation of his intention to continue running, many Democrats in Congress expressed their concerns. Representative Mike Quigley became the fourth member of the House to publicly call for Biden to step aside, following Representatives Seth Moulton, Lloyd Doggett, and Raúl Grijalva.



Biden's future remains at stake and will be a topic of discussion in a virtual meeting with members of the Democratic Arrangements Committee on Sunday, which Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries is preparing to hold.



On a popular level, the latest polls showed a slight lead for Trump over Biden, with 46% to 42%. Some polls indicated that Biden gained some support from the Democratic grassroots who felt reassured after his clarifications regarding his debate performance and his health struggles.



The polls also revealed that the race remains highly competitive in swing states such as Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, where the results could be very close.

Today, Biden is teetering between stepping down and being pushed aside, with media outlets suggesting, based on the general Democratic mood in Congress and among supporters, that the latter might prevail if Biden remains steadfast in his stance.